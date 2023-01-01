Audio & Speech

    Multi-lingual Transcription

    Use our highly trained, multi-lingual, workforce to determine emotion, categorize the topic, or identify an important event in a snippet of audio.

    Lexicon Development

    Leverage our globally trained workforce to transcribe audio snippets to text help your models understand the nuances of speech.

    Multi-lingual Data Collection

    Power your audio interfaces by collecting audio snippets.

How It Works

Easy to Start, Optimize and Scale

"Please transcribe this audio."

1client.createAudioSpeechTask({
2  "attachment_type": "audio",
3  "attachment": "THE_URL_WE_UPLOAD_THIS_TO",
4  "verbatim": true,
5  "callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
6}, (err, task) => {
7    // do something with task
8});
Quality Assurance

Best-In-Class Quality

Super Human Quality

Audio tasks submitted to the platform are first pre-labeled by our proprietary ML-model, then manually reviewed by highly trained workers depending on the ML model confidence scores. All tasks receive additional layers of both human and ML-driven checks.

The resulting accuracy is consistently higher than what a human or synthetic labeling approach can achieve independently.

