Use Cases
Natural Language
Multi-lingual Transcription
Use our highly trained, multi-lingual, workforce to determine emotion, categorize the topic, or identify an important event in a snippet of audio.
Lexicon Development
Leverage our globally trained workforce to transcribe audio snippets to text help your models understand the nuances of speech.
Multi-lingual Data Collection
Power your audio interfaces by collecting audio snippets.
How It Works
Easy to Start, Optimize and Scale
"Please transcribe this audio."
1client.createAudioSpeechTask({
2 "attachment_type": "audio",
3 "attachment": "THE_URL_WE_UPLOAD_THIS_TO",
4 "verbatim": true,
5 "callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
6}, (err, task) => {
7 // do something with task
8});
Quality Assurance
Best-In-Class Quality
Super Human Quality
Audio tasks submitted to the platform are first pre-labeled by our proprietary ML-model, then manually reviewed by highly trained workers depending on the ML model confidence scores. All tasks receive additional layers of both human and ML-driven checks.
The resulting accuracy is consistently higher than what a human or synthetic labeling approach can achieve independently.