Meet Scale at TechAD 2024
Introducing AFM-1
The Automotive Foundation Model empowers teams to deliver advanced computer vision capabilities for Autonomous Vehicles to safely perceive and navigate complex environments.
AFM-1 is a single model based on the transformer architecture that can handle numerous task types without fine-tuning. The GIF below highlights how the model can detect and segment across different task types and classes
AFM-1 will enable your ML teams to:
Readily find the data you need
Get higher-quality, lower-cost data
Increase development velocity
