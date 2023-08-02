Registration for the AI Security Summit by Scale is now closed.
June 10 - 11TH | Healdsburg, CA

Frontier Advances in 
Large Language Models

We’re gathering the world’s foremost AI leaders and industry executives from across the globe to explore the blueprint to develop and implement AI. 

This invite-only executive summit will offer two days, and one night of keynotes, expert panel discussions, roundtables, networking, and interactive activities. 

Hosted by Alexandr Wang and Nat Friedman, this event will explore topics on frontier capability advancements, trust and safety, and systems & infrastructure.

We’re counting down

Speakers

2024 Speakers Coming Soon

Alexander Wang

Founder & CEO, Scale AI

Daphne Koller

CEO & Founder @ insitro

Greg Brockman

President, Chairman,& Founder, OpenAI

Jason Clinton

CISO, Anthropic

Nat Friedman

Entrepreneur & Investor

Paul Christiano

Executive Director, Alignment Research Center

Raquel Urtasun

Founder & CEO, Waabi

Thomas Kurian

CEO, Google Cloud

Schedule at-a-glance

June 10

Monday

Attendee Registration & Hotel Check-In

Opening Night Keynote 

Afternoon Activities (Optional)

Welcome Drinks & Seated Dinner

June 11

Tuesday

Breakfast

Morning Sessions

Lunch

Afternoon Sessions

Afternoon Breakouts

Full Agenda

Summit Partners

VC Partner

About The company

Accel is a leading venture capital firm that invests in people and their companies from the earliest days through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Braintree, Cloudera, CrowdStrike, DJI, Dropbox, Dropcam, Etsy, Meta, Flipkart, FreshWorks, Jet, Qualtrics, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, UiPath and Vox Media are among the companies the firm has backed over the past 40 years.

accel.com
Cloud Computing Partner

About The company

Founded in 2017, CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry’s fastest and most flexible infrastructure. CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute-intensive use cases — machine learning and AI, VFX and rendering, batch processing and pixel streaming — that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds

coreweave.com
REACH OUT TO OUR EVENTS TEAM WITH QUESTIONS
