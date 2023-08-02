June 10 - 11TH | Healdsburg, CA
Travel & Logistics
Prepare for a seamless experience as you journey to the AI Basecamp. We have curated essential travel information and a selection of comfortable accommodations to ensure your stay is as pleasant as the discussions you’ll engage in.
Venue & Hotel
Montage Healdsburg
100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, CA 95448
The Basecamp will take place at the Montage Healdsburg, an authentic, yet refined wine country retreat.
All programming and events within the agenda will take place within the Montage property. Attendees will have hotel accommodations booked on their behalf for the night of 06/10.
Hotel Accommodations
Upon registering for the Summit, the event team will confirm your rooming accommodations at Montage Healdsburg, using the specifications requested within your registration form. Should you have any special requests, please reach out to events@scale.com.
Summit Fees
The below are gratis for attendees*:
- Event registration
- Hotel accommodation at the Montage on 06/10
- All meals within the event program including Monday lunch, evening cocktail reception and dinner and Tuesday breakfast and lunch
- Transportation to and from the airport upon arrival and departure
- Any additional meals or beverages outside of those within the event program and listed above
- Any hotel incidentals including spa, mini-bar or dry cleaning
- Any additional transportation needs
Guests
Due to the intimate nature of this event, guests or "plus ones" are not permitted to attend the Summit. This includes staying on property, attending sessions, or attending any of the networking or activities.
Venue & Hotel
Montage Deer Valley
9100 Marsac Ave, Park City, UT 84060
The Summit will take place at the Montage Deer Valley, an authentic, yet refined mountain retreat located less than five minutes from Park City’s celebrated Main Street, and offering unrivaled access to the surrounding landscape of Deer Valley.
All programming and events within the agenda will take place within the Montage property. Attendees will have hotel accommodations booked on their behalf for the nights of 11/14 and 11/15.
Accomodation
The Summit will have a full buy-out of Montage Deer Valley over the dates of 11/14 to 11/16. Upon registering for the Summit, the Summit team will confirm your rooming accommodations at Montage Deer Valley, using the specifications requested within your registration form. Should you have any special request, please reach out to events@scale.com.
Summit Fees
The below are gratis for attendees*:
- Event registration
- Hotel accommodation at the Montage on 11/14 and 11/15
- All meals within the event program including Tuesday evening cocktail reception and dinner, Wednesday breakfast, lunch, evening cocktail reception and dinner, and Thursday breakfast and lunch
- Transportation to and from the airport upon arrival and departure
- Any additional meals or beverages outside of those within the event program and listed above
- Any hotel incidentals including spa, mini-bar or dry cleaning
- Any additional transportation needs
