+

Visually build any app with Next.js and Builder.io

Compose with your components

This is a custom component written in Next and registered with Builder. You can register any code components for drag-and-drop editing.

Create Builder pages in your app

This is an example page created in Builder. Start here to review how your integration works and create new pages in your app.

Register your Next components

Register your Next.js components in Builder. You can drag and drop any custom component from the Visual Editor onto a page.

Integrate common use cases

Reference how you can use Builder for your blog, eCommerce product listings, or for your entire site.

Tour the Visual Editor

Check out the UI of the Visual Editor and compose complex layouts without writing any code.

Learn the building blocks

Creating content in Builder uses a flexible toolset of no-code blocks that you can use to create almost anything.

Integrating Builder with your app

How Builder Works

Integrate Symbols

Using Builder CMS data

Builder API

Learn the Builder Visual Editor

Builder Docs

Custom Components

Blueprints

Forum