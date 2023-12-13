At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a Technical Sourcer. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is small but mighty with ambitious goals. Sourcers who join today will develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire technical sourcers who are excited to tackle them.
We might be a particularly good fit for you if:
- Have 5+ years of experience working in a fast-paced, high-growth environment as a technical sourcer
- You are a scrappy builder: unafraid to try new things, build new processes, and test creative new strategies.
- You want to be an early member of a team and have more input and influence in setting up hiring norms, robust processes, data integrity, etc.
- You want to work with & learn from leaders who have experienced hypergrowth in the past (Cruise, Dropbox, Coinbase)
- You enjoy building strong partnerships with recruiters & hiring managers who are truly invested in both their teams and in Scale as a whole
- Use qualitative and quantitative data to influence decisions and continuously improve our efficiency and effectiveness
- Are able to commute to the office 2 days/week, and be located in the Bay Area.
- You learn quickly and thrive in a fast-paced environment
- You're interested in AI and Machine Learning
- You enjoy really understanding the teams you're hiring for and the tech they use
You will:
- Work with other members of the recruiting team to help one another and accomplish team goals
- Source for roles across a variety of departments, including but not limited to engineering, product, and design
- Partner with hiring managers, recruiters, and business leaders to understand Scale’s needs, then devise and execute on the sourcing strategy needed to deliver on them
- Creatively source passive candidates for niche & tough-to-fill positions
- Be detail-oriented and be able to follow processes that will inevitably change over time as we grow
- Help build out our sourcing foundation, strategy, and creative applications
Ideally you’d have:
- Curiosity and problem solving mindset. Excitement to learn about and source for novel roles, research talent availability, and develop creative solutions to sourcing challenges
- Ability to distill complex information into a consumable and organized format with a focus on content, tone and structure.
- An interest in and aptitude for using data to hone your approach
- An interest in and aptitude for understanding highly technical concepts
- A flexible, adaptive approach; you can shift to changing priorities
- Grit / scrappiness
This is a Contract role. The salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, $40-58/hour. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.