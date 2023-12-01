Director & AGC, Product and Privacy

Scale is looking for a Director & AGC of Product and Privacy to build and scale the product and privacy functions within the legal team at Scale. The best candidates will be able to lead additional functions, such as litigation and regulatory. You will join a creative and solutions-oriented team collaborating with internal teams at Scale and externally with our customers and partners. We are looking for relentlessly curious, deliberately open-minded, and action-oriented lawyers who can design effective legal advice, internal policies, and operational processes while employing an empathetic interpersonal style. You and your team will serve as trusted advisors to product, engineering, operations, and marketing teams as they build AI products serving our customers across industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, and the public sector. This position will report to the General Counsel and be located in San Francisco, New York City, or Washington DC.
You will:
- Advise product, engineering, operations, and marketing teams on meeting strategic objectives while complying with laws, regulations, industry standards, and customer requirements.
- Build the product and privacy counseling function within the Scale legal team.
- Build and maintain a privacy compliance program that scales to meet changing global regulations.
- Design, implement, and iterate on policies, processes, and procedures to improve the legal team’s engagement model with the product organization.
- Support the commercial legal team in drafting, reviewing, and negotiating legal agreements.
- Develop training materials and conduct training sessions for product and business teams.
- Monitor legal and regulatory developments, think ahead, see around corners, and help prepare for and minimize risks that may arise in the future.
- Depending on experience, you will direct our litigation strategy and response.
- Be a pinch-hitter in high-stakes matters, including litigation, regulatory and employment
Ideally, you'd have:
- JD and a member of the California Bar in good standing.
- At least 10+ years of law firm and in-house experience.
- Experience counseling technology product teams, especially those building B2B and artificial intelligence products and services.
- Experience counseling on global privacy compliance and emerging regulations and best practices in artificial intelligence.
- Experience managing and developing other attorneys and analysts and leading a product counseling and/or privacy compliance function.
- An ability to translate between business and technical risk and communicate clearly to business and technical constituencies.
- Expertise in developing and managing defensive, proactive, and affirmative legal strategies in litigation and investigations.
- Roll-up your sleeves attitude to tackle projects large and small and a collaborative, low-ego approach to collaborating across the organization.
- Deep interest in machine learning technology and applications.
- Excellent organizational and communications skills.
Nice to haves:
- Experience in employment
- Experience managing litigation
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $256,000 - $307,200. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
