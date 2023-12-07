Business Recruiter

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a Recruiter for our most critical teams that support all business operations (HR, Legal, Finance, IT).

AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is an integral part of that strategy and has just as ambitious goals. Recruiters who join today will develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire recruiters who will help us tackle those challenges.

You will:

Build a deep understanding of our business and culture in order to provide strategic thought partnership to teams that you support.

Drive and lead the full-lifecycle recruitment process from initial reach out to offer to close.

Develop relationships with your key stakeholders to ensure success in your role; including cross-functional partners

360-degree ownership of the recruiting process from the first intake to closing.

Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, recruiters, and hiring partners to build a transparent interview experience.

Foster trust-based relationships with candidates, and serve as a skilled problem solver, facilitator and coach in final negotiations.

Ensure we build inclusive and diverse teams as we grow beyond 1000+ employees

Influence, guide, and educate hiring teams on interviewing best practices.

Lead debrief discussions and manage feedback timeliness and quality.

Take full ownership of sourcing passive leads for your pipelines as needed.

Leverage your recruiting metrics to inform your activity needs, which you'll interpret and present to hiring managers.

Located in the Bay Area, can commute 2x per week to the San Francisco office.

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of experience in a full-cycle recruiting role with experience hiring world class G&A professionals.

Deep understanding of the Finance landscape as it pertains to fast growth, late stage start-ups, as this will be your primary customer .

Using data - both quantitative and qualitative - to influence hiring managers and leaders

Ability to challenge ideas and effectively influence others

Ability to distill complex information into a consumable and organized format with a focus on content, tone and structure

Familiarity with relevant sourcing techniques (LinkedIn Recruiter, Boolean search strings, etc.)

Great collaborator and partner to HRBPs, Finance, and the rest of internal stakeholders

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Experience working within Greenhouse (ATS)

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco, is $123,200-$147,840 - this is a contract position. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.