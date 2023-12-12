VP of Engineering, Federal

Come be part of the team that is delivering the most ambitious computer vision and large language model products in the US Government. Scale is looking for an experienced engineering leader for its Federal Engineering, Product, and Design team to drive the development of innovative new products for our customers in the public sector. You will work cross-functionally with engineering, design, sales, marketing, customer success, and operations to take artificial intelligence/machine learning products from pain point to fully-deployed solutions, and coordinate with company leadership on roadmap strategy and priorities. You will be responsible for driving roadmap definition, and execution; using both qualitative customer & Scaler feedback and quantitative metrics & KPI's to guide decisions and measure success.

The ideal candidate is someone who is inspired to build great AI/ML products for the public sector and contribute to our commercial product development. They should create a team culture of amplifying Scale and create strong advocates within the peer teams. They should have experience leading a high-performance engineering team (software and machine learning); identifying what the company needs and with achieving outcomes which combine to push the company forward. They should have deep familiarity with the federal world and be able to clearly articulate gaps and a product strategy to fill them.

Day to day:

40% technical execution/coordination, resolution of execution issues

20% strategic product planning

20% technical product planning, design, and coding

20% managing a growing team

You will:

Set the direction of your team; anticipate strategic and scaling-related challenges via thoughtful planning, both from a personnel and technical standpoint

Converting customer conversations into actionable product strategy

High quality execution. Responsible for accelerating velocity for our federal org

Technically impressive, breaks down product strategy and customer asks into correct technical building blocks, mentors the team’s technical output and calls BS.

Working with the cross functional roles (business development, engineering, marketing, finance)

Unblocking and pushing the team to hit deadlines

Comfortable with navigating hard-to-follow (or non-existent) processes and comfortable identifying processes which aren't working and changing them

Uses data for decision making

Growing the team/setting up for success

Adept at navigating different contacts to help provide clarity in priorities and execution scope

Fosters a collaborative, ambitious, and outcome-driven culture that embodies our values.

Partner with our People team to attract and engage top talent

Provide continuous feedback, address underperformance, and recognize the individual strengths and contributions of your team members

Ideally you'd have:

TS Clearance minimum, ideally TS/SCI

5+ years track record in engineering management and leadership positions

Track record of product development in the federal environment. Candidates should be able to cite products in production that they developed and rolled out.

Deep familiarity with the federal space and ideally, prior military or US government service

Experience building products with some AI/ML components

Ability to commute into one of our hubs in Washington, DC or San Francisco, CA

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle, and Washington, DC is $289,600 - $317,520. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.