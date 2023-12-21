Finance Manager, Commercial Finance

We are building the Finance team to help make data-driven and financially sound decisions for Scale. The Finance team is responsible for improving strategic, financial, and operational decisions by partnering with the leadership team in making critical decisions across Scale.

The Finance team is responsible for owning the company’s budget, helping to drive quarterly and annual planning processes, allocating and deploying the company’s resources efficiently, and performing financial analyses in partnership with all departments. You will have a unique opportunity to work closely with department heads on real-time high-priority business issues and use quantitative insights to drive better decision-making across Scale. The ideal candidate will not only have the technical skills to support their recommendations but also strong interpersonal skills to manage various stakeholders. We hope you'll join us!

You will:

Serve as the Finance business partner to support the SVP of Sales, Sales & Revenue Operations, and other key leaders in quarterly and annual strategic and financial planning discussions

Manage and streamline Bookings / ARR forecast process

Build out the new deal revenue process to be the conduit between Sales Leaders / Pricing & Deal Desk and the operations of the business. Track budget vs actuals against initial deal models to shorten the feedback loop to pricing teams Translate initial deal models into finance forecasts that ultimately will feed the revenue and gross margin forecast

Manage Opex budgets for the Sales Function

Evaluate deal strategies, facilitate ad-hoc analyses, and own special projects including, but not limited to: Support the launch of new product lines and customers Assess new risks and opportunities for project related initiatives (e.g. expanding operations into new locations, compensation philosophy, etc.) Drive internal initiatives to improve data infrastructure and reporting

Partner closely with the accounting team during the month-end close process to ensure accurate general ledger and company-wide financial statement reporting

Develop and maintain GTM KPIs to assist with the decision-making that aligns with the company’s objectives





Ideally, you'd have:

Minimum of 4 years of financial analysis experience working directly in a Corporate Finance, Strategic Finance, or FP&A role

Demonstrated excellent project management skills, ability to manage and manipulate large data sets, critically analyze existing processes, and identify opportunities for process improvement

Strong knowledge of Google Suite, and MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

EXPERT Excel/g-sheet modeling skills





Nice to haves:

~2+ years of top tier consulting / investment banking experience

A Bachelor’s degree with a major in finance or accounting

Experience in SQL and Business Intelligence tools a plus

Experience with Anaplan and/or Adaptive Insights a plus

Experience supporting EPD organizations is a plus

3+ years of experience in a highly strategic, analytical, and operational role within a rapidly growing company





The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $140,000-$168,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.