Scale AI is looking for a Head of Growth Marketing to lead our charge in the Generative AI market, specifically focused on the acquisition strategies for human contributors to drive our RLHF efforts. This role demands a unique combination of strategic foresight, marketing acumen, and a deep understanding of customer engagement strategies. The ideal candidate will drive innovative marketing initiatives that significantly contribute to Scale AI’s growth trajectory, and is passionate about being a hands on contributor in executing campaign strategies.

You Will:

Develop and implement comprehensive growth marketing strategies to drive our contributors growth and supply expansion in the Generative AI sector.

Build a team of marketing professionals from the ground up, fostering a creative and result-oriented environment.

Oversee the execution of, and execute upon, multi-channel marketing campaigns, ensuring alignment with business goals and brand values.

Regularly present insights, progress, and strategies to executive leadership, influencing the overall direction of Scale AI’s growth.

Spearhead data-driven marketing initiatives, leveraging analytics to inform and optimize marketing strategies.

Ideally, You’d Have:

A strong background in marketing, with a minimum of 7+ years of experience, and 3+ in leadership roles within high-growth tech environments.

Proven track record of developing and executing successful growth marketing strategies in a tech or AI-focused company.

Exceptional analytical skills, with proficiency in utilizing data to drive decision-making and marketing optimization.

Experience in managing large budgets effectively and delivering positive ROI.

Leadership qualities that inspire team collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

This Role Is Critical For:

Ensuring Scale AI’s dominance in the Generative AI market through innovative and effective marketing strategies.

Building and maintaining a strong, performance-driven marketing team that aligns with Scale AI’s growth vision.

Actively contributing to Scale AI’s strategic planning and execution, with a clear focus on market expansion and revenue growth.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $157,000 - $196,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.