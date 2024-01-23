Staff Software Engineer, Generative AI

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large headstart among competition.

At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

We’re looking for entrepreneurial Software Engineers to join our team. In this role, you will lead the design and development of our Generative AI Data Engine, ensuring its scalability, efficiency, and robustness. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

You will:

Drive the architecture, design, and implementation of our Generative AI Data Engine product and platform, working closely with stakeholders to understand and refine requirements.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and deliver new features.

Proactively identifying opportunities for, and driving improvements to, current programming practices, including process enhancements and tool upgrades.

Presenting technical information to teams and stakeholders, providing guidance and insight on development processes and technologies.

Ideally you’d have:

8+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation

Have extensive experience in software development and deep understanding of AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science.

Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups

Excitement to work with AI technologies

Show a track record of mentoring and leading teams in successful projects.

Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Experience tinkering with or productizing LLMs, vector databases, and the other latest AI technologies

Experience working fluently with standard orchestration & deployment technologies like Kubernetes, Temporal, Terraform, Docker, etc in multiple clouds







Nice to haves:

Strong knowledge of software engineering best practices.

Have experience with AI platforms and technologies, including generative models and LLMs.

Experience building ML infrastructure and AI-powered solutions.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco or NYC is $212,800 - $255,360. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.