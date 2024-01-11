Sourcer, Operations

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a talented Sourcer to join our Operations Recruiting team in San Francisco. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is small but mighty with ambitious goals. Sourcers who join today will develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire sourcers who are excited to tackle them.





You will:

Partner with recruiters and hiring managers to understand hiring needs and develop creative strategies for engaging passive talent across various engineering role types.

Strategize on building pipelines of qualified candidates from a variety of sources, including accessing pools of talent from historically underrepresented groups in the tech industry.

Build a deep understanding of our business and culture in order to provide strategic thought partnership to teams that you support.

Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, recruiters, and hiring partners to build a transparent interview experience.

Use qualitative and quantitative data to influence decisions and continuously improve our efficiency and effectiveness



Ideally you'd have:

2+ years of recruiting/sourcing experience

Experience using sourcing tools such as LinkedIn Recruiter and Gem

Curiosity and problem solving mindset. Excitement to learn about and source for novel roles, research talent availability, and develop creative solutions to sourcing challenges

Ability to distill complex information into a consumable and organized format with a focus on content, tone and structure.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

This is a hybrid in-office contract role.The salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco, $45-$55/hour. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.