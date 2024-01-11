Sales Development Representative

Scale is looking for a self-starter SDR with a demonstrated track record of top performance, ability to receive and incorporate feedback, and excitement to grow a career in the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence space.

This position will report to the Head of Enterprise Business Development and will be responsible for prospecting, identifying, and qualifying sales opportunities for the Scale Sales team.

You will:

Generate new business opportunities by prospecting, researching, and outbounding into cold accounts and warm leads at some of the largest Enterprises.

Ability to write highly tailored and personalized cold outbound messaging to book meetings with target personas.

Conduct high level qualification conversations with Senior Executives in target accounts.

Effectively communicate the value of Scale and our products to potential customers.

Align and collaborate with stakeholders across sales, product, and marketing.

Achieve or exceed monthly and quarterly quotas of qualified opportunities.

Ideally you'd have:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

1-2+ years of sales experience in a fast-paced Enterprise software or technical environment.

Track record of consistent top performance.

Excellent outbound phone and email communication skills.

Extremely flexible with an ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively.

Experience prospecting into large technical enterprise organizations.

Process oriented, organized, and able to work well in unstructured environments

Nice to haves:

Experience in AI, Computer Vision, or SaaS technologies.

Self motivated, persistent, and resilient mindset.

Collaborative team player who is open to feedback and coaching.

Excitement for sales and friendly competition.

Experience with Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, and ZoomInfo.

Benefits:

Competitive pay

Hybrid work

Flexible PTO

Health, Dental & Vision Coverage

Commuter Benefits

The base salary range for this full-time position in our San Francisco office is $75,000 - $84,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Sales Commission: Additionally, this role is eligible to earn commissions.