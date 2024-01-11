Sales Development Representative

Scale is looking for a self-starter SDR with a demonstrated track record of top performance, ability to receive and incorporate feedback, and excitement to grow a career in the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence space.
This position will report to the Head of Enterprise Business Development and will be responsible for prospecting, identifying, and qualifying sales opportunities for the Scale Sales team.
You will:
- Generate new business opportunities by prospecting, researching, and outbounding into cold accounts and warm leads at some of the largest Enterprises.
- Ability to write highly tailored and personalized cold outbound messaging to book meetings with target personas.
- Conduct high level qualification conversations with Senior Executives in target accounts.
- Effectively communicate the value of Scale and our products to potential customers.
- Align and collaborate with stakeholders across sales, product, and marketing.
- Achieve or exceed monthly and quarterly quotas of qualified opportunities.
Ideally you'd have:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.
- 1-2+ years of sales experience in a fast-paced Enterprise software or technical environment.
- Track record of consistent top performance.
- Excellent outbound phone and email communication skills.
- Extremely flexible with an ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
- Experience prospecting into large technical enterprise organizations.
- Process oriented, organized, and able to work well in unstructured environments
Nice to haves:
- Experience in AI, Computer Vision, or SaaS technologies.
- Self motivated, persistent, and resilient mindset.
- Collaborative team player who is open to feedback and coaching.
- Excitement for sales and friendly competition.
- Experience with Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, and ZoomInfo.
Benefits:
- Competitive pay
- Hybrid work
- Flexible PTO
- Health, Dental & Vision Coverage
- Commuter Benefits
The base salary range for this full-time position in our San Francisco office is $75,000 - $84,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
Sales Commission: Additionally, this role is eligible to earn commissions.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.