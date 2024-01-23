Manager, Trust and Safety

Scale is at the forefront of Generative AI and the development of AI applications. Accelerating the adoption of AI necessitates that models are trusted and safe, and ensuring that the workforce building those models is supported. We’re seeking a highly motivated and experienced program manager to build out critical functions of our Trust & Safety team.
We are growing operations rapidly, on-boarding new customers, and launching products all the time. This raises new strategic questions we need to answer as well as tactical challenges we need to overcome. You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators who will ensure Trust and Safety of all of Scale’s platforms and contributors.
The blend of operations, process improvement, and cross-functional leadership make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Marketing, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.
You will:
- Set team priorities and lead cross-functional projects with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market)
- Scope and develop new products or enhance existing ones to fulfill the needs of our internal Trust & Safety goals
- Collaborate with stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers
- Coordinate with legal, security, operations and product teams, as well as external vendors, to develop and implement risk management strategies for Scale’s platforms
- Build, maintain, and regularly communicate detailed reporting for other leaders across the company who will use your team's insights to inform and improve their own operations and strategy
Ideally you'd have:
- 3+ years as a team/people manager
- Industry experience in risk, trust & safety, fraud, and/or a role in a top tier consulting firm
- An undergraduate degree from a top university in an analytics heavy major (e.g., Engineering or Economics) and/or a graduate degree from a top university in Engineering, Economics, or Business
- Experience with common control frameworks (e.g., risk assessments, regulatory review, compliance requirements analysis, etc.).
- Experience solving problems across multiple functions and stakeholders
- Experience in the operationalization and/or development of scalable solutions and structure within a complex environment
- Data Analysis: Strong analytical skills are required, preferably with experience in using data analysis tools or software.
- You should be capable of interpreting complex data, identifying trends, and making data-driven decisions.
- Experience with SQL and/or another database language, understanding and hands-on experience with SQL and/or another database language, ability to handle, analyze, and interpret large datasets.
- Excellent leadership, problem-solving, and written/verbal communication skills; ability to challenge and apply these skills in a wide variety of situations, including executive briefings
Nice to haves:
- 5+ years of professional experience in analytical roles focussing on risk detection, complex investigations, and incident response
- Experience developing and delivering information to senior leadership audiences.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
