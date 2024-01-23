About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster, across every industry. Our team is transforming how machine learning teams build innovative products and we strive to take on complex challenges and find new ways to solve problems.



About the Role:

Scale is growing and so is our People Team! We’re looking for an HR Generalist who is passionate about building thoughtful, streamlined, employee lifecycle processes that support the employee experience. You will be responsible for partnering cross-functionally to drive and manage process and system improvements that will improve the employee experience, increase the efficiency of the HR team, keep us compliant, and improve the quality of our data. You will play a critical role in creating a highly employee - centric team as Scale continues to grow exponentially.



You will:

Act as the first point of contact for Scaliens with people operation questions

Administer benefits programs for US and other territory-based employees to ensure appropriate enrollment and data accuracy

Process and manage HR documentation including onboarding documents, employee agreements, employment verifications, etc.

Manage relationship with the external immigration firm and partner with the Talent team and Hiring Managers to gather necessary information to ensure all immigration cases are filed and processed accurately and timely

Support various aspects of onboarding

Work closely with our Payroll team to ensure organizational changes are updated across systems in a timely manner

Evolve our HR processes and policies; understand organizational needs and create & drive improvements in processes, policies, and workflows that are compliant with local/state/federal statutes, and are efficient, scalable, and reflect our Scale credos

Roll up your sleeves and dive into the high volume of daily operational HR needs and ad hoc projects

Ideally You'd Have:

3-5 years of HR Coordinator or HR Generalist experience

Excellent judgment and discretion, maintaining confidentiality at all times

Exceptionally collaborative and able to advise employees at all levels of the organization

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Highly detail-oriented, stellar organizational skills and able to prioritize effectively

Strong critical thinking skills and ability to think outside of the box and propose meaningful solutions

Analytical with strong Excel skills

Able to identify gaps and drive operational improvements

Operate with a sense of urgency

Flexible mindset and able to navigate ambiguity with ease

Action-oriented and able to work independently with minimal supervision

Knowledge of California employment laws and regulatory requirements (other states & countries a plus

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco is 97,200-116,640. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.