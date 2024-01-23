About Us:
About the Role:
Scale is growing and so is our People Team! We’re looking for an HR Generalist who is passionate about building thoughtful, streamlined, employee lifecycle processes that support the employee experience. You will be responsible for partnering cross-functionally to drive and manage process and system improvements that will improve the employee experience, increase the efficiency of the HR team, keep us compliant, and improve the quality of our data. You will play a critical role in creating a highly employee - centric team as Scale continues to grow exponentially.
You will:
- Act as the first point of contact for Scaliens with people operation questions
- Administer benefits programs for US and other territory-based employees to ensure appropriate enrollment and data accuracy
- Process and manage HR documentation including onboarding documents, employee agreements, employment verifications, etc.
- Manage relationship with the external immigration firm and partner with the Talent team and Hiring Managers to gather necessary information to ensure all immigration cases are filed and processed accurately and timely
- Support various aspects of onboarding
- Work closely with our Payroll team to ensure organizational changes are updated across systems in a timely manner
- Evolve our HR processes and policies; understand organizational needs and create & drive improvements in processes, policies, and workflows that are compliant with local/state/federal statutes, and are efficient, scalable, and reflect our Scale credos
- Roll up your sleeves and dive into the high volume of daily operational HR needs and ad hoc projects
Ideally You'd Have:
- 3-5 years of HR Coordinator or HR Generalist experience
- Excellent judgment and discretion, maintaining confidentiality at all times
- Exceptionally collaborative and able to advise employees at all levels of the organization
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Highly detail-oriented, stellar organizational skills and able to prioritize effectively
- Strong critical thinking skills and ability to think outside of the box and propose meaningful solutions
- Analytical with strong Excel skills
- Able to identify gaps and drive operational improvements
- Operate with a sense of urgency
- Flexible mindset and able to navigate ambiguity with ease
- Action-oriented and able to work independently with minimal supervision
- Knowledge of California employment laws and regulatory requirements (other states & countries a plus
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco is 97,200-116,640. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
