Scale is at the forefront of enabling machine learning across multiple industries to advance state-of-the-art Generative AI (e.g., chatbots). As the GenAI Workforce Operations Manager in Dallas, you will be responsible for hiring and directly leading a high-quality, on-site contingent workforce to help with our most strategic initiatives. In this role, you will oversee the day-to-day operations of a small data labeling team to help support high-priority projects, new workflows, and leverage internal tools to help produce high-quality labeled data.

This includes hiring and managing a team of top-tier data labelers with exceptional writing skills. You will be relentless in driving stellar results, collaborating closely with Delivery Ops leads to ensure high-quality and timely SLA delivery for the projects your team supports. This role is a blend of operations, process improvement, and leadership which make this a unique role, offering an exciting opportunity to work with global cross-functional teams (e.g., Engineering, Product, Design) to make a significant impact.

The ideal candidate is a resourceful, analytical, and outcome-driven leader who consistently achieves remarkable results.

You will:

Help hire and lead a large-scale contractor workforce focused of GenAI data deliverables; you will coach and develop leaders in the workforce to achieve high-impact outcomes

Own outcomes in their entirety: from ideation and strategy to in-the-weeds delivery of results

Partner with our Engineering, Product, and Design org to roll-out and test new features and product experience within our tooling

Be a relentlessly positive cultural agent to professionalize the labeler workforce

Establish and maintain quality performance metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure and report on quality levels.

Build and iterate on new processes and tools and help drive their implementation across the organization within the US and globally. Collaborate with stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers.

Analyze and experiment using quantitative experimentation to derive result-oriented actions for labeler acquisition, retention, experience, and performance.

Problem-solve some of our most pressing strategic operations challenges.

Build, maintain, and regularly communicate detailed reporting for other leaders across the company who will use your team's data to inform their own operations and strategy. Work with product operations, customer operations, engineering, and other quality operations teams to execute on delivering SLAs for high-priority pilots.

Ideally you'd have:

5 to 7+ years of experience in a general manager, operations, and/or top tier consulting role requiring a blend of analytical, strategic, and cross-functional work

A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a history of being scrappy when it counts – you are excited about building things from scratch and are able to solve difficult problems in high-stakes environments

Experience leading teams and managing multiple, complex workstreams and experience with data labeling platform and tools

Experience planning, organizing, and managing resources to bring about the successful completion of specific project goals and objectives. Solid project management abilities, including the ability to prioritize tasks, manage resources, and meet deadlines.

A penchant for digging deep into data, thinking from first principles, and iterating quickly to deliver results

An easygoing interpersonal style and ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills

Strong written communication skills

Nice to haves:

Experience with reading and writing SQL

Experience growing and owning a large-scale contractor team (400-600)

Work Experience with Product Management, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, Large Language Models, Natural Language Processing

Professional certifications in quality management (e.g., Certified Quality Manager, Six Sigma)