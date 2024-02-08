Recruiting Coordinator, Contract

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a Recruiting Coordinator. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is growing and has ambitious goals. Recruiting Coordinators who join today will help schedule and coordinate interviews, provide exceptional candidate experience, and help develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire a Recruiting Coordinator who is excited to tackle them.

About the Role:

We are looking for a talented and experienced Recruiting Coordinator, Contractor to join our team and participate in the hiring process from beginning to end. You’ll be directly working with our hiring partners, recruiters and candidates to create a personal and creative recruiting experience!

You will:

Schedule, coordinate, and confirm candidate interviews across multiple time zones.

Handle all cancellations and rescheduled interviews promptly and efficiently.

Communicate changes to relevant parties and update internal systems accordingly.

Serve as the on-call point person during after PST-workhours to address urgent coordination issues

Act independently to resolve scheduling conflicts and challenges that may arise outside regular working hours

Ideally you have:

Must have expert level speaking and written proficiency in the English language

Experience managing high-volume scheduling across multiple timezones

Experience with common Talent/Recruiting tools and systems, such as Greenhouse.

This is a Contract role. The salary range for this full-time position is $10.10/hour USD equivalent + this is a 100% remote based out of New Delhi, India. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.