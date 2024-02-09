Technical Content Writer

Scale AI is looking for a driven and intellectually curious technical marketing manager/ technical writer to join its Brand & Product Marketing team! The brand & product marketing team owns maintaining Scale’s brand, partnering with our product organization to launch products, as well as developing compelling content.
You will:
- Educate our audiences about the basic concepts, latest research, and best practices for the development of AI/ML, introducing them to key concepts that can help them achieve their goals
- Produce technical content such as blogs, guides, whitepapers, videos, webinars, etc.
- Research, outline, write, and edit high-quality content that meets the needs of Scale’s target audiences
- Gather information from subject matter experts and translate complex concepts into simple, polished, engaging content
- Work closely with cross-functional partners to evaluate current content and develop strategies for improvement
Ideally you'd have:
- Superb written communication skills with an outstanding level of attention to detail
- Proven ability to quickly learn and understand highly technical concepts
- A strong understanding of AI/ML technology
- A collaborative mindset, drive to create and improve processes, and willingness to support team members on their projects as needed
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
Nice to haves:
- Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field
- 2+ years of experience as an effective technical writer
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco is $132,800-$159,360. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.