Software Engineer, Strategic Technologies

Scale’s Strategic Technologies Team is an incubator designed to bring up the next generation of Scale’s leadership. The ideal candidate for this role has a proven track record of technical excellence and is interested in moving into a leadership role within the next two years.
As an engineer in our Strategic Technologies Group, you will spend six months as an operator on our most important initiatives. You will subsequently graduate to permanently lead high impact products, initiatives or functional areas within Scale.
Delivering the best possible human feedback data for our customers requires creative problem solving, and skilled operations and customer engagement. We’ve found that engineers - particularly ones who have started companies in the past or are very interested in starting companies - are often very good at this: they have the natural problem solving abilities to solve complex operational problems and are able to quickly build technical solutions to problems that would otherwise be very difficult.
The most effective engineers at Scale are consistently people who’ve spent time doing this: building the longer term technical solutions to ops problems requires a deep understanding of how to run a customer project successfully, what the main bottlenecks and challenges are, and what technical solutions would make that easier in practice.
You will:
- Contribute to projects with a significant impact, driving annual revenue of $XXM+.
- Receive valuable mentorship and work directly with VPs of Engineering.
- Deliver impactful solutions for our key customers here at Scale.
- Drive ownership and align with executives on progress and goal achievement.
- Enhance and expand your technical skills within a dynamic hypergrowth work environment
Ideally you’d have:
- Minimum of 3 years in product engineering, preferably in a fast growing startup setting.
- Demonstrated entrepreneurial experience, including leading 0-1 initiatives or founding your own startup.
- Passion for tackling industry-critical challenges using your expertise in both engineering and operations.
- Thrives in an intense, high-pressure work environment.
- Excellent communication skills.
Nice to haves:
- Strong knowledge of software engineering best practices.
- Have experience with AI platforms and technologies, including generative models and LLMs.
- Experience building ML infrastructure and AI-powered solutions.
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco is $153,000 - $215,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
