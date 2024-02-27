Scale AI is looking to hire a highly motivated and enthusiastic AP Accountant to join its Corporate Accounting team. This crucial role will play an integral part in day-to-day accounting operations in a fast-paced environment. This role will be responsible for managing the full Procure-to-Pay (P2P) cycle and supporting the month-end close process. You must have strong analytical skills and an eagerness to learn, as well as be a collaborative team player who is not afraid to roll up your sleeves. This role will report to the Accounts Payable Manager.
You will:
- Own new vendor setup and ongoing vendor relationships to ensure timely resolution of AP issues and inquiries
- Process vendor invoices with proper coding to GL accounts and departments
- Manage company PO process and work closely with spend owners to create purchase requests and maintain existing POs
- Oversee employee reimbursements and corporate credit cards by reviewing coding and compliance with company policies
- Prepare month-end journal entries and account reconciliations for AP-related close items
- Assist the Corporate Accounting team in understanding monthly GL account variances
- Support system and process improvements to help drive efficiencies as well as executing controls for your assigned areas
- Troubleshoot system issues
- Perform special ad-hoc projects as requested
Ideally you'd have:
- Minimum 2 years of AP and/or accounting experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Finance, or related degree
- Strong understanding of the full P2P cycle
- Excellent organizational skills and ability to handle multiple priorities within deadlines
- Excellent problem-solving skills and a high level of attention to detail
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
- Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Excel
Nice to haves:
- Experience with P2P software (Coupa)
- Experience with Netsuite or other major ERP systems
- Prior experience at a fast-growing start-up or public company
- Passion for the AI/ML industry
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
