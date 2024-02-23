Operations Associate

As a member of our operations team, you will be accountable for driving revenue by ensuring that Scale AI meets customer commitments in a timely manner while maintaining the highest quality standards. You will manage our supply operation funnel by building and running solutions, tools, and processes by working with a cross-functional team including Customer Operations, Product Operations, Product Managers, and many others.

You will be solving complex operational problems and deep diving to improve instructions and training on projects to maintain the highest quality standards. You may also be leading a team of tasker managers and acting as a liaison between customer needs and tasker communication and experience. The ideal candidate is scrappy, analytical, detail-oriented, empathetic, outcome-focused, a strong writer, and above all someone who drives and inspires results.

You will:

Build and drive some of our most critical operational processes

Own the day-to-day delivery of customer commitments

Conduct data analysis in a structured way

Create an effective feedback loop between the front line, product, strategy, and customers

Collaborate with business and technical stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers

Ideally you'd have:

Industry experience (0-2 years) in an operational role and/or a top-tier consulting firm

An undergraduate degree in computer science, business, engineering, systems, finance, logistics, communications, journalism, or a related field

Strong attention to detail

Strong writing and verbal communication skills, with an emphasis on grammar, proofreading and copy editing

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Analytical, planning, and process improvement capability

Experience working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment

SQL

Nice to haves:

Hands-on experience in machine learning, especially in NLP (during a previous role or in school)

Technical skills including familiarity with APIs, large language models, machine learning, and advanced querying languages

The base salary range for this full-time position in our target locations is $72,400-$86,400. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend