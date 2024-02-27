IT Support Engineer

Scale is looking to grow our IT team! We are looking for someone who is excited by the opportunity to be part of a fast-paced environment that pushes you to learn while doing. This role needs to be great with people and strongly focused on learning and executing. You will be someone who focuses on patterns and doesn’t like doing the same thing twice. Your goal in this position is making people happy while creating simple and repeatable solutions for all!
You will:
- Onboard and offboard employees, which includes: leading new hire orientations, provisioning and deprovisioning hardware, accounts, and access.
- Provide general IT support to all Scale employees (help desk/service desk, troubleshooting, etc.).
- Maintain and provide technical assistance with all office technology (printers, Zoom Rooms, room schedulers, and more).
- Own IT asset management and ensure accurate and actionable records are kept of required equipment.
- Promote best practices as established by IT and escalate inquiries as necessary to the IT Systems and Infrastructure team.
- Track, resolve, or dispatch all issues in our ticketing system (Jira Service Management).
- Create and update technology documentation for internal IT teams and for Scale employees.
- Have a constant drive to improve the experience of our users, and our internal processes: "How can I make things better?"
- Must be willing to be in-office 100% of the time from our Dallas, TX or New York City office, and help provide site support to 200+ employees.
- Be able to prioritize and change focus when necessary.
- Have a drive to learn and grow
Ideally you'd have:
- 1-2 years of corporate IT experience.
- Deep understanding of computer fundamentals and troubleshooting: hardware and software (Mac, Windows) & cloud technologies (Google Workspace, Slack, Zoom, Okta, Azure AD/M365).
- A positive attitude and excitement for building new processes and policies for a rapidly growing organization.
- Experience working with remote teams and multiple offices globally, while using tools like Slack or Zoom to support them.
- Security and Compliance focused mindset.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
