Scale AI is seeking a highly motivated Accounting Manager to join our growing accounting team and assist in preparing, reviewing, and supervising day to day corporate accounting operations, supporting the month end close process, and helping to implement systems and processes that will support Scale as we continue to grow. This role will also provide daily management of the company’s accounting team. In addition, you’ll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast and high-growth environment.
The ideal candidate thrives in a high-growth start-up, is detail-oriented, and has excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Additionally, the candidate has demonstrated the ability to build scalable cross-functional relationships through systems and process implementation. We hope you will join our team!
What you’ll be doing:
- Prepare and review journal entries, manage day to day corporate accounting activities, support the month end close process, and provide timely and accurate month-end close financials that are U.S. GAAP compliant
- Enhance or build account reconciliation workpaper for balance sheet account including reviewing and performing some clean-up of historical reconciliations and related balances
- Own drafting and applying operational accounting policies
- Manage FloQast, our month end close and reconciliation management tool
- Support the implementation of new systems, tools, and processes to streamline close and build scalable solutions to support the growth of the Company
- Collaborate within Accounting and Finance teams on metrics, flux analysis, forecast, and projections and support preparation of the monthly reporting package
- Identify and drive process improvements to gain efficiencies and reduce close timeline
- Work effectively with cross functional teams on new and existing U.S. domestic and international initiatives
- Develop, maintain and improve internal controls which relate to assigned areas
- Prepare and/or review documents supporting internal and external audits and ensure the successful completion of those audits
What we’re looking for:
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting; CPA or equivalent required
- 6+ years of relevant accounting experience; Combination of public accounting (Big 4 strongly preferred) and industry experience (start-up through to becoming a public Company experience a plus)
- Minimum 2 years of people management experience
- Strong knowledge of U.S. GAAP and SOX
- Experience with general ledger functions and the month end/year end close process a must
- Gained direct accounting experience for any/all of the following areas:
- Cost of good sold
- Internally use software
- Cloud computing arrangement
- Stock-based compensation
- Consolidation and Fx
- Gained direct experience for project management considered a plus
- Proven proficiency of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, etc); must be highly proficient in Excel
- Excellent writing, oral communication, analytical, organizational, and interpersonal skills with a high attention to detail
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment, prioritize appropriately for yourself and your team and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Excellent problem solving skills; critical thinker who can foresee potential obstacles and propose alternative approaches especially in situations where there is not a set way of doing things
- Experience with NetSuite, FloQast, or Jira considered a plus
- Proficiency of SQL considered a plus
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $118,800 - $142,560. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.