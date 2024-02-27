Scale AI is seeking a highly motivated Accounting Manager to join our growing accounting team and assist in preparing, reviewing, and supervising day to day corporate accounting operations, supporting the month end close process, and helping to implement systems and processes that will support Scale as we continue to grow. This role will also provide daily management of the company’s accounting team. In addition, you’ll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast and high-growth environment.

The ideal candidate thrives in a high-growth start-up, is detail-oriented, and has excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Additionally, the candidate has demonstrated the ability to build scalable cross-functional relationships through systems and process implementation. We hope you will join our team!

What you’ll be doing:

Prepare and review journal entries, manage day to day corporate accounting activities, support the month end close process, and provide timely and accurate month-end close financials that are U.S. GAAP compliant

Enhance or build account reconciliation workpaper for balance sheet account including reviewing and performing some clean-up of historical reconciliations and related balances

Own drafting and applying operational accounting policies

Manage FloQast, our month end close and reconciliation management tool

Support the implementation of new systems, tools, and processes to streamline close and build scalable solutions to support the growth of the Company

Collaborate within Accounting and Finance teams on metrics, flux analysis, forecast, and projections and support preparation of the monthly reporting package

Identify and drive process improvements to gain efficiencies and reduce close timeline

Work effectively with cross functional teams on new and existing U.S. domestic and international initiatives

Develop, maintain and improve internal controls which relate to assigned areas

Prepare and/or review documents supporting internal and external audits and ensure the successful completion of those audits

What we’re looking for:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting; CPA or equivalent required

6+ years of relevant accounting experience; Combination of public accounting (Big 4 strongly preferred) and industry experience (start-up through to becoming a public Company experience a plus)

Minimum 2 years of people management experience

Strong knowledge of U.S. GAAP and SOX

Experience with general ledger functions and the month end/year end close process a must

Gained direct accounting experience for any/all of the following areas: Cost of good sold Internally use software Cloud computing arrangement Stock-based compensation Consolidation and Fx

Gained direct experience for project management considered a plus

Proven proficiency of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, etc); must be highly proficient in Excel

Excellent writing, oral communication, analytical, organizational, and interpersonal skills with a high attention to detail

Ability to work in a fast paced environment, prioritize appropriately for yourself and your team and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Excellent problem solving skills; critical thinker who can foresee potential obstacles and propose alternative approaches especially in situations where there is not a set way of doing things

Experience with NetSuite, FloQast, or Jira considered a plus

Proficiency of SQL considered a plus

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $118,800 - $142,560. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.