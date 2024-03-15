Program Manager, Quality Control

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries including Generative AI (e.g., chatbots). As a Program Manager (PgM) for Quality Control, you will cultivate a highly calibrated workforce of quality control specialists who inspect and validate our GenAI deliverables before they are sent to our customers. In this role, you will ensure our onsite and remote quality specialists are trained and equipped to perform their duties effectively. You will also help grow and then oversee the day-to-day operations of our onsite and remote teams.

As part of the collaborative team shaping our operations, you will be relentless in driving stellar results, collaborating closely with Customer Ops leads to ensure high-quality and timely SLA delivery of Quality Control insights. The blend of operations, process improvement, and leadership make this a unique role, offering an exciting opportunity to work with global cross-functional teams (e.g., Product, Operations, Analytics) to make a significant impact. The ideal candidate is a resourceful, analytical, and outcome-driven leader who consistently achieves remarkable results.

You will:

Help hire and maintain a 50+ contractor workforce of GenAI quality control; coach and develop leaders in the workforce to achieve high-impact outcomes

Develop and administer training programs to ensure Quality Control auditors are set up for success

Own outcomes in their entirety: from ideation and strategy to in-the-weeds delivery of Quality Control audit results and insights

Regularly conduct regular audits and analytics to identify areas for improvement and ensure adherence to quality standards.

Design and execute quality control processes to monitor and evaluate product/service quality throughout the organization. Establish and maintain quality performance metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure and report on quality levels.

Build, maintain, and regularly communicate detailed reporting for other leaders across the company who will use your team's data to inform their own operations and strategy. Work with product operations, customer operations, engineering, and other quality operations teams to execute on delivering SLAs for high-priority pilots.

Ideally you'd have:

3+ years of experience leading a team and owning deliverables / outcomes

A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a history of being scrappy when it counts – you are excited about building things from scratch and are able to solve difficult problems in high-stakes environments

Strong written and verbal communication skills with the ability to lead dialectic discussions for the purpose of training our workforce to evaluating tasks consistently

Ability to solve difficult problems in high-stakes environments. This will usually involve getting into the weeds to ensure the success of “must win” projects.

Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch

Experience planning, organizing, and managing resources to bring about the successful completion of specific project goals and objectives. Solid project management abilities, including the ability to prioritize tasks, manage resources, and meet deadlines.

A penchant for digging deep into data, thinking from first principles, and iterating quickly to deliver results

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills

Nice to haves:

Experience with reading and writing SQL

Experience growing and owning a 30+ person org

Work Experience with Product Management, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, Large Language Models, Natural Language Processing

Professional certifications in quality management (e.g., Certified Quality Manager, Six Sigma)

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $81,000-$97,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.