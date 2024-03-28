Software Engineer, Data Pipelines

Scale is powering this generative AI wave by providing the data and infrastructure for companies to build large-scale foundation models. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our customers include OpenAI, Microsoft, Adept, Stability AI and many more major players in this space!The Platform team is responsible for building the core abstractions and infrastructure on which the products can be built and iterated rapidly. The team owns how data flows throughout the Scale platform. We’re looking for a software engineer with deep experience building and scaling tools for data pipelines and change stream ingestion, on both structured and unstructured database platforms. You have a growth mindset and are comfortable learning new technologies.
You will:
- Build and mature data pipelines, change streams, and ETL workloads for Scale, leveraging industry-standard platforms
- Maintain and extend live data ingestion pipelines that power analytics and data science using a mixture of proprietary and commercial solutions
- Collaborate with stakeholders across the organization, such as software developers, platform engineers, machine learning scientists, customer operations, etc.
- Own services or systems and define their long-term health goals, while also improving the health of surrounding components
- Mentor other engineers and become deeply involved in architectural design and database best-practices
- Work directly with our engineering and sales teams to create backend database solutions to meet their challenging data and security needs
- Build systems capable of handling millions of frames of data every day, making it available to both our workforce and our internal teams with high availability
Ideally you'd have:
- 5+ years of industry experience as a software engineer post graduation with focus on data pipelines
- Engineering experience with building real-time and distributed system architecture
- Experience designing data platforms on industry standard public cloud solutions
- Deep familiarity with design, architecture, optimization, and tuning database platforms such as MongoDB, Postgres, MySQL, Redis
- Deep familiarity with SQL query optimization, database indexing, scalability (partitioning/sharding), and replication
- Intermediate experience in at least one coding language: Typescript, Python, Go, Java, C++ (note that we are mostly language-agnostic and are open to using whatever is the best tech for the problem at hand)
- Experience working with Docker, Kubernetes, and Infra-as-Code (e.g. Terraform); bonus points for experience supporting GPU/ML workloads
Nice to have:
- Prior startup experience to help us grow responsibly
- Experience with AWS, TiDB, Datadog, ElasticSearch
- Experience with cloud-based data warehouse solutions like Snowflake or Databricks
- Experience with cost optimization strategies and techniques for database platforms
- Experience developing and designing intermediary data abstraction layers
- Mentored and grown members of your team or been a tech lead on large projects
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
