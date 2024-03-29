Technical Program Manager, Training

Scale is at the forefront of powering AI and LLMs across multiple industries. Our thesis is that to build exceptional LLMs you need exceptional human beings to train them. Humans are essential in providing the best training data for these models, and Scale operates the largest network of humans in the world to provide this training data.
As the Technical Program Manager of the Training team, you will work closely with both engineers and operators to scope, build, and iterate on product and operational systems dedicated to helping our contributors succeed. Training is one of the most critical functions at the company. Contributors to the platform are the engine that drives Scale’s success. Our contributors come from a variety of backgrounds and skillsets, and they include domain experts (PhDs, professors, etc.), professional writers and journalists, college students, and more.
The role requires a dynamic, diligent, and organized person. It involves data analysis, roll-up-your-sleeves operations, training material development, user research with our contributors, product scoping and building, and more. You will be responsible for collaborating with our engineering team to create a product roadmap and overseeing the product rollout, and you will be responsible for working with our project teams to ensure we have robust and holistic training processes in place.
The ideal candidate has a strong operational mindset and possesses a blend of technical and soft skills. You must be high-ownership and comfortable working in ambiguity, exceptionally personable, and passionate about helping people learn.
Responsibilities Include:
- Help investigate the most pressing challenges with delivering high-quality data + the most common errors our contributors make and why
- Ideate a system for creating scalable training materials including videos, slide decks, quizzes, and more to teach our contributors how to produce great training data
- Consistently interact with operators and contributors to understand pain points and manual processes that can be systematized and/or productized
- Analyze data on the effectiveness of our training materials and quickly iterate / test out new ideas
- Collaborate with engineering to scope out a product roadmap for training across the company
- Own product rollout and adoption
Who We’re Looking For:
- 4+ years of experience in program / product management
- Ideally 2+ years at a top-tier consulting firm and 2+ years in product / program management
- Operational experience and a demonstrated track record of achieving outcomes when there are multiple cross-functional stakeholders
- A relentless attitude of testing and iterating
- Own your outcomes
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $140,000 - $175,000.
Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval.
You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
