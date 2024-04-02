At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for an HR Business Partner to partner with our Engineering, Product, and Design (EPD) teams.

Due to our rapid growth, having a strong HRBP team is critical to our success. This is an excellent opportunity to build scalable HR processes/programs and partner with business leaders at a hyper-growth startup.

As HR Business Partner, EPD, you will serve as a strategic partner to multiple teams in EPD and will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams such as HR Operations, Recruiting, Finance, Legal, & IT. The ideal candidate will have a passion for coaching, developing, and partnering with the business to drive meaningful results.

You will:

Establish yourself as a trusted advisor, a competent, knowledgeable, reliable, and empathetic partner for both our employees and leaders across our EPD organization

Partner with functional leaders across the company to understand and conceptualize their specific business, organizational, and people opportunities

Provide support and consultation with insights and recommendations in the people space using an analytical and fact-based approach (being data-driven is key)

Plan, drive, execute, and monitor the overall effectiveness of the proposed solutions

Play a critical role in the entire employee lifecycle for the global EPD organization, from hiring, onboarding, performance management, development, and advancement

Drive the project management and execution of HR and Recruiting programs for EPD flawlessly with a high level of both IQ and EQ

Work onsite two days a week at our SFHQ office

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of experience working in HR with progression and growth in scope, with 2+ years of experience in an HR Business Partner role at a fast-paced company

Exceptional emotional intelligence and ability to relate to, empathize with, and quickly build trust with people from diverse backgrounds

Proven ability to thrive in a fast-paced, iterative environment and embrace changes in focus and direction as needed

A passion for building scalable processes in a creative, thoughtful, and organized way

Ability to quickly establish rapport with different personalities and build trust-based relationships with employees and leaders across an organization

Experience supporting a global workforce across various job functions

Nice to haves:

Prior experience supporting a technical function, ideally Engineering, Product, and/or Design

Experience working with Bamboo HRIS

Strong knowledge of Google Sheets/Excel and demonstrated ability to influence decisions with data

Creative and flexible thinking with an openness to iterate processes and programs as needed

The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $160,000 - $192,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.