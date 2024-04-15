Trust and Safety Program Manager

Scale is at the forefront of Generative AI and the development of AI applications. Accelerating the adoption of AI necessitates that models are trusted and safe, and ensuring that the workforce building those models is supported. We’re seeking a highly motivated and experienced program manager to build out critical functions of our Trust & Safety team.

We are growing operations rapidly, on-boarding new customers, and launching products all the time. This raises new strategic questions we need to answer as well as tactical challenges we need to overcome. You will be part of a highly motivated team of operators and collaborators who will ensure Trust and Safety of all of Scale’s platforms and contributors.

The blend of operations, process improvement, and cross-functional leadership make this a unique and exciting role that will provide an opportunity to work with multiple teams (e.g., Engineering, Marketing, Operations, Analytics, and several others) across the company and around the globe.

You will:

Set team priorities and lead cross-functional projects with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market)

Scope and develop new products or enhance existing ones to fulfill the needs of our internal Trust & Safety goals

Collaborate with stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers

Coordinate with legal, security, operations and product teams, as well as external vendors, to develop and implement risk management strategies for Scale’s platforms

Build, maintain, and regularly communicate detailed reporting for other leaders across the company who will use your team's insights to inform and improve their own operations and strategy

Ideally you'd have:

Industry experience in risk, trust & safety, fraud, and/or a role in a top tier consulting firm

An undergraduate degree from a top university in an analytics heavy major (e.g., Engineering or Economics) and/or a graduate degree from a top university in Engineering, Economics, or Business

Experience with common control frameworks (e.g., risk assessments, regulatory review, compliance requirements analysis, etc.).

Experience solving problems across multiple functions and stakeholders

Experience in the operationalization and/or development of scalable solutions and structure within a complex environment

Data Analysis: Strong analytical skills are required, preferably with experience in using data analysis tools or software.

You should be capable of interpreting complex data, identifying trends, and making data-driven decisions.

Experience with SQL and/or another database language, understanding and hands-on experience with SQL and/or another database language, ability to handle, analyze, and interpret large datasets.

Excellent leadership, problem-solving, and written/verbal communication skills; ability to challenge and apply these skills in a wide variety of situations, including executive briefings

Nice to haves:

3-5 years of professional experience in analytical roles focussing on risk detection, complex investigations, and incident response

Experience developing and delivering information to senior leadership audiences.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $132,000 — $158,400 USD