Scale is at the forefront of enabling Artificial Intelligence across multiple industries, including generative AI, self-driving cars, eCommerce, natural language processing, and more. As a Billing Specialist in the Revenue Operations team, you will be responsible for ensuring that Scale has clear and steady visibility of revenue across a rapidly growing list of products and accounts. The Revenue Operations team acts as an important connection between Operations, Go-to-Market, Analytics, and Finance to ensure that all closed deals are implemented correctly in Scale’s systems and that the right tools and processes are developed internally.

An ideal candidate will be comfortable handling complexity in a fast-paced environment, have an extremely high level of attention to detail, and is interested in driving our billing process. This is the perfect opportunity for a gritty self-starter who is interested in broadening their analytical and operational skill set.

You Will

Drive some of our most critical revenue and billing operational processes by creating and maintaining in-system customer data (e.g. SKUs), optimizing billing processes, and managing customer accounts

Identify and provide feedback to continuously improve and optimize the billing process.

Utilize strong analytical skills to investigate, and root cause revenue discrepancies, and propose solutions.

Collaborate cross-functionally across finance, engineering, accounting, and analytics teams to ensure the accuracy of all billing data.

Ideally, You’d Have

Industry experience (1-2 years) or Associate/Specialist experience in a related field such as business operations, finance, or accounting.

An undergraduate degree in business, information systems or finance.

Keen eye for detail

Comfort working in ambiguity in a fast-paced work environment.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to present insights to stakeholders at various levels.

Strong quantitative skills and the willingness to dig into data.

The ability to think from first principles and iterate quickly to deliver results.

An entrepreneurial spirit, comfortable with navigating ambiguity, and possessing a strong sense of grit.

This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $74,400 — $89,280 USD