About Scale:

Scale is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence startup dedicated to revolutionizing the way businesses leverage AI and machine learning technologies. We specialize in providing high-quality training data to fuel the development of AI models across various industries. As we continue to grow, we are seeking a seasoned Employee Relations professional for our People Team to join our dynamic team and play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI.

Job Overview:

As the Head of Employee Relations at Scale, you will play a crucial role in fostering a positive employee experience and ensuring effective employee relations and performance management practices across the company. You will collaborate closely with leaders, HR business partners (HRBPs), and business units to develop scalable programs and processes that enhance employee relations, performance management and support organizational growth. Your responsibilities will include coaching leaders, resolving employee relations issues, conducting investigations, handling performance management cases and ensuring compliance with employment laws and company policies. Additionally, you will contribute to the development of training materials and knowledge-sharing resources to educate stakeholders on relevant policies, laws, and processes.

Responsibilities:

Performance Management Process Development and Scalability: Create repeatable and scalable employee relations processes to efficiently resolve different levels of complexity as the organization expands.

Coach and train leaders and HRBPs as needed, and develop employee relations content, including communications, training materials, and knowledge-sharing resources. Employee Relations Issue Management: Lead and conduct employee relations investigations, ensuring confidentiality, impartiality, and adherence to company policy and employment law.

Resolve employee complaints, grievances, allegations of misconduct, retaliation, or policy violations through fair, timely, and consistent processes aligned with local requirements and laws. Legal Compliance and Best Practices: Stay up to date with labor laws, employment regulations, and industry best practices related to employee relations.

Provide guidance to managers and leaders on compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and company policies.

Requirements:

Experience: Minimum 7+ years of HR experience, including at least 4+ years in employee relations working with managers and leaders at all levels.

Expertise: Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in employee relations practices, including investigations and performance management.

Interpersonal Skills: Strong sense of self and ability to build trust quickly, becoming a trusted advisor at all levels of the organization.

Continuous Growth Mindset: Commitment to upholding company culture while mitigating risk and increasing organizational efficiency.

Organizational Dynamics: Solid experience in organizational dynamics and understanding of what healthy, motivated, growing teams look like, with the ability to provide guidance on improvement.

Change Management: Passion for driving change in a fast-paced environment and effectively engaging others to embrace future opportunities.

Problem-Solving Skills: Strong analytical skills for identifying problems and using fact-based analysis to develop efficient solutions.

Stakeholder Management / Collaboration: Capable of building effective relationships with leaders, HR business partners, and other key stakeholders. Excel in fostering collaboration, driving alignment, and influencing decision-making to ensure the success of employee relations initiatives.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $188,000 — $225,600 USD