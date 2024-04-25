About Scale:
Scale is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence startup dedicated to revolutionizing the way businesses leverage AI and machine learning technologies. We specialize in providing high-quality training data to fuel the development of AI models across various industries. As we continue to grow, we are seeking a seasoned Employee Relations professional for our People Team to join our dynamic team and play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI.
Job Overview:
As the Head of Employee Relations at Scale, you will play a crucial role in fostering a positive employee experience and ensuring effective employee relations and performance management practices across the company. You will collaborate closely with leaders, HR business partners (HRBPs), and business units to develop scalable programs and processes that enhance employee relations, performance management and support organizational growth. Your responsibilities will include coaching leaders, resolving employee relations issues, conducting investigations, handling performance management cases and ensuring compliance with employment laws and company policies. Additionally, you will contribute to the development of training materials and knowledge-sharing resources to educate stakeholders on relevant policies, laws, and processes.
Responsibilities:
- Performance Management Process Development and Scalability:
- Create repeatable and scalable employee relations processes to efficiently resolve different levels of complexity as the organization expands.
- Coach and train leaders and HRBPs as needed, and develop employee relations content, including communications, training materials, and knowledge-sharing resources.
- Employee Relations Issue Management:
- Lead and conduct employee relations investigations, ensuring confidentiality, impartiality, and adherence to company policy and employment law.
- Resolve employee complaints, grievances, allegations of misconduct, retaliation, or policy violations through fair, timely, and consistent processes aligned with local requirements and laws.
- Legal Compliance and Best Practices:
- Stay up to date with labor laws, employment regulations, and industry best practices related to employee relations.
- Provide guidance to managers and leaders on compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and company policies.
Requirements:
- Experience: Minimum 7+ years of HR experience, including at least 4+ years in employee relations working with managers and leaders at all levels.
- Expertise: Demonstrated knowledge and expertise in employee relations practices, including investigations and performance management.
- Interpersonal Skills: Strong sense of self and ability to build trust quickly, becoming a trusted advisor at all levels of the organization.
- Continuous Growth Mindset: Commitment to upholding company culture while mitigating risk and increasing organizational efficiency.
- Organizational Dynamics: Solid experience in organizational dynamics and understanding of what healthy, motivated, growing teams look like, with the ability to provide guidance on improvement.
- Change Management: Passion for driving change in a fast-paced environment and effectively engaging others to embrace future opportunities.
- Problem-Solving Skills: Strong analytical skills for identifying problems and using fact-based analysis to develop efficient solutions.
- Stakeholder Management / Collaboration: Capable of building effective relationships with leaders, HR business partners, and other key stakeholders. Excel in fostering collaboration, driving alignment, and influencing decision-making to ensure the success of employee relations initiatives.
Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.