Scale’s Generative AI business unit is less than one year old and is currently seeing historic levels of growth. As a Strategic Projects Lead (SPL), you will be leading initiatives that will drive $XXM+ in new revenue for the business. This is a demanding role, and as an SPL, you should be prepared to wear many hats such as Operator, Product Manager and customer-facing Engagement Manager. The ideal SPL should have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, be comfortable getting into the weeds, and be excited about intense, impactful work that leads to an accelerated career progression.

You will:

Ideally, you’d have:

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

