Scale’s Office of the CEO is looking for a Deputy Chief of Staff. As Deputy Chief of Staff, you will be working on special initiatives, cross-departmental communication, top-level business unit priorities & goals, strategic planning and processes. This is a demanding role, where you will be working closely with both the Chief of Staff and the CEO. The ideal Deputy Chief of Staff should have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, be comfortable getting into the weeds, and be excited about intense, impactful work that leads to an accelerated career progression. You should be ready to wear many hats, in Operations, Finance, Marketing, Product and more.

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. As Deputy Chief of Staff, you will work closely with all of Scale’s initiatives, including our GenAI, Enterprise, and Fed businesses. You will get to see the true cutting edge of AI.

The ideal candidate is a highly motivated individual who is able to combine meticulous planning & organization, analytical rigor, extreme diligence, an obsessive focus on outcomes, and an empathetic yet direct interpersonal style. You have a demonstrated ability to lead projects and initiatives, establish credibility with internal and customer C-Suite stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges.

You will:

Partner with the current Chief of Staff and current CEO to define business priorities, drive execution of key initiatives, and create alignment between and within teams.

Work on special projects across various organizations, including Operations, Finance, Marketing, and EPD.

Help develop overall business unit strategy, business development priorities, and internal operating models.

Drive weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual planning processes for the whole company.

Drive prioritization and execution across the company.

Perform analyses and provide recommendations to facilitate effective business unit decision making.

Own key operational rhythms / processes (weekly leadership meetings, All Hands, OKR reviews, team offsites), including preparing the agenda, facilitating the discussions, documenting notes / action items, and closing out follow ups.

Act as a thought partner to business unit leadership, proactively identifying risks and opportunities to shape our products and improve internal operations.

Ideally you'd have:

4+ years experience in management consulting, business operations, or any other highly strategic, analytical and operational roles within a rapidly growing company.

Strong executive communication skills – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and precise insights.

Empathetic interpersonal style

Demonstrated ability to lead projects with technical and business team members, driving to high quality insights and deliverables amidst ambiguity and tight timelines.

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills.

Ability to prioritize effectively and manage multiple work-streams in a fast-paced environment.

A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a willingness to roll up your sleeves to get the job done.

A proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority.

Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $200,000 USD