Senior Business Systems Analyst, GTM

We are building the Business Transformation team to help create and improve processes and systems for Scale. The Business Transformation team is responsible for improving strategic, financial and operational decisions by partnering with the leadership team in making critical decisions across Scale.
The Business Transformation team will play a critical role in ensuring the GTM, Finance, and Accounting teams have the best insights, tools, and processes to run effectively and efficiently. The Sr. BSA - GTM will lead specific transformations and applications for the Business Transformation team – you will work closely across GTM, finance, accounting, people operations, and many cross-functional stakeholders to transform our existing capabilities through improved business processes and automations. This role will be directly responsible for building out applications such as Salesforce, SalesforceGov, CaptivateIQ, etc and be the main stakeholder in driving integrations that interact with GTM systems. You will partner with stakeholders to apply critical and strategic thinking, influence decisions and create solutions that will benefit the whole organization.
What you’ll be doing:
- Assist in establishing processes that will govern how the Business Transformation team approaches GTM systems and how other systems interact both upstream and downstream
- Partner with leaders across IT, Analytics, Data Engineering, Sales Operations, Accounting, Finance to develop scalable solutions across all GTM systems
- Build trusted partnerships with many stakeholders (e.g. GTM, Operations, EPD, People Operations, Legal, etc.) to collaborate, identify risks and establish transparency to mitigate unexpected impacts to the Business Transformation team
- Partner with cross-functional teams to establish and maintain a GTM Systems roadmap and be the primary driver of that roadmap
- Help with driving the company’s GTM systems and automation strategy by partnering with team members to develop and execute (e.g. Salesforce CPQ, Salesforce <> NetSuite, Salesforce <> Internal Tools, etc)
- Document and maintain an inventory of workflows, flows, automations, process builder, validation rules, etc.
- Partner in owning the end-to-end process for all GTM Systems which includes: requirements gathering, solution design, build, test and validation, and deployment
- Develop best practice controls around access, segregation of duties, audit/change logs, SOX/ITGC, etc.
What we’re looking for:
- Bachelor’s degree with a major in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field
- 3-4+ years of relevant work experience around GTM systems and process such as Lead-to-Quote, Salesforce Sales CloudS, Salesforce CPQ, etc
- Knowledge and experience with GTM systems tech stach such as Salesforce, Salesforce CPQ, Outreach, Hubspot, CaptivateIQ, Workato, etc.
- Experience in process improvement methodologies and leading organizational transformation practices
- An agile mindset that will iterate through blockers and build foundational architecture for future scale
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
