Associate Product Manager, Generative AI

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries by improving the world’s leading Generative AI and Large Language Models.

We are building the Generative AI Data Engine to push the boundaries of model development. We do this via human-powered datasets, world-class Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), model evaluation and more. We build products for AI research teams training models and the world’s largest marketplace of human intelligence.

We’re looking for an Associate Product Manager to build intuitive ML-assisted tooling for generating human data, data quality measurement platforms, and delightful AI researcher-facing products.

As an APM, you will:

Lead product initiatives across engineering, design, marketing, and go-to-market that will allow the world’s leading AI labs to build their training datasets

Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development and testing, and launches

Have direct impact over $XX millions in revenue

Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 2x weekly.

Ideally, you’d have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related field

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with ambiguity

Working knowledge of SQL and some coding skills (Python)

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $124,000 — $148,800 USD