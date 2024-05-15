Platform Engineer, GenAI Platform

The Scale Generative AI Platform (SGP) is an enterprise-grade Generative AI platform that provides APIs for knowledge retrieval, inference, evaluation, and more. We are seeking an experienced engineer to join our team and play a pivotal role in building pipelines and infrastructure to help deploy our software in a maintainable and efficient way.

The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of cloud technologies, specifically Terraform, Kubernetes, and cloud infrastructure deployment practices. You will be responsible for establishing a robust multi-cloud deployment infrastructure, with a focus on AWS and a preference for experience with Azure and GCP. Those applying for this position will be heavily involved in software distribution, pipeline building, version control, and maintenance. While this role will not directly be involved with core feature work and product development, engineers in this role will work closely with product engineers to ensure our software fits our distribution models.

You will:

Drive the architecture, design, implementation and support of our foundational platforms and systems, working closely with stakeholders and internal customers to understand and refine requirements.

Design and implement cloud infrastructure using Terraform

Work directly with customers to deploy infrastructure into their cloud environments

Set up a multi-cloud deployment infrastructure to facilitate the shipment of services into diverse customer environments.

Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Experience working fluently with standard containerization & deployment technologies like Kubernetes, Terraform, Docker, etc. in multiple clouds.

Strong experience with orchestration platforms, such as Temporal and AWS Step Functions.

Ideally you’d have:

4+ years of full-time engineering experience post-graduation.

Extensive experience in software development and a deep understanding of distributed systems, cloud platforms, and software development best practices.

Proven experience scaling products, particularly in hyper-growth startup environments.

Proficiency in Python and Terraform.

In-depth experience with Kubernetes for container orchestration.

Familiarity with major cloud providers, especially AWS, with a preference for exposure to Azure and GCP.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $160,000 — $225,600 USD