At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. As Chief of Staff, Enterprise AI, you will work closely with Scale’s Enterprise business unit leadership team to execute on our vision to be the partner of choice for Generative AI solutions at top tier Fortune 500 companies. With a deep focus on Generative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) applications for large enterprises, you will be working on the bleeding edge of AI innovation.

In this leadership role, you will help define top-level business unit priorities & goals, steer strategy, shape product, own planning processes and business unit operations, drive the most important strategic projects/priorities for the business, and support GTM and Delivery of cutting-edge AI solutions for the world’s largest enterprises.

The ideal candidate is a highly motivated individual who is able to combine meticulous planning & organization, analytical rigor, an obsessive focus on customer relationships and outcomes, and an empathetic interpersonal style. You’re a skilled ‘operator,’ with a get-stuff-done mentality and comfort/drive leading through ambiguity. You have a demonstrated ability to lead AI projects and initiatives, quickly establish credibility with senior cross-functional stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges. You have a technical background, and a natural ability to work with, build trust with, and influence Engineering teams. If you want to work on the most ambitious Generative AI innovation in the world and have some fun while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!

You will:

Partner with the VP/GM of Enterprise AI and other senior leadership (VPs of Eng, GTM, and Ops) to define business priorities, drive execution of key initiatives, and create alignment between and within teams

Help develop overall business unit strategy, business development priorities, and internal operating models

Drive weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual planning processes for the Enterprise business unit

Conduct market and competitive research, and perform financial analyses to drive business unit strategy and decision making

Support Enterprise business unit Engineering leadership in translating business strategy into product priorities, and as needed, drive specific product workstreams

Support Enterprise business unit Delivery leadership on execution of the highest priority AI deployments for the world’s largest and most well known brands

Own key operational rhythms / processes (weekly leadership meetings, All Hands, OKR reviews, team offsites), including preparing the agenda, facilitating the discussions, documenting notes / action items, and closing out follow ups

Act at the Enterprise business unit’s liaison to central cross-functional teams such as Finance, Marketing, Legal

Be a thought partner to Enterprise business unit leadership, proactively identifying risks and opportunities to shape our products and improve internal operations

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years experience in management consulting, business operations, product, or other highly strategic, analytical, and operational roles within a rapidly growing company

Strong executive communication skills – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and precise insights

Demonstrated ability to lead AI projects with technical and business team members, driving to high quality insights and deliverables amidst ambiguity and tight timelines

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills

Ability to prioritize effectively and manage multiple workstreams in a fast-paced environment

A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a willingness to roll up your sleeves to get the job done

A proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority

An inclination to challenge the status quo - increasing your teams’ bars for rigor in strategy and quality of execution

Nice to haves:

Experience with Large Language Models and Generative AI

Degree in computer science or other STEM field, or hands-on experience with building software or machine learning systems

Experience working with Sales and Engineering organizations

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $192,000 USD