Sr. Manager, Payroll

Scale AI is seeking a highly motivated Sr. Manager of Global Payroll to join our growing accounting team who can take ownership of all aspects of the payroll function, and help lead and manage the company’s payroll function as we continue to rapidly grow and expand domestically and globally. In addition, you’ll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, fast and high-growth environment.

The ideal candidate thrives in a high-growth start-up, is detail-oriented, and has excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Additionally, the candidate has demonstrated the ability to build scalable cross-functional relationships through systems and process implementation. We hope you will join our team!

What you’ll be doing:

Hands on payroll processing for 1,000+ employees including multi-state and international locations accurately and timely

Manage third-party vendors and the preparation, analysis and maintenance of all payroll related reports, including governmental and regulatory filings, and payroll and benefit reconciliations. Support payroll and 401k audits when they occur.

Drive key payroll related projects as we build for scale. Be the payroll liaison and expert for larger cross-functional initiatives impacting payroll, including, but not limited to new payroll system implementations

Collaborating cross-functionally with HR and Finance to both implement new processes and improve on existing processes

Maintain the payroll interface and payroll-related general ledger entries for the company’s month-end close and related reconciliations on a department level looking for opportunities to improve and implement best in class processes and systems

Research new payroll tax legislations, identify the reporting requirements, options and applicable risks.

Develop and enforce payroll policies and procedures to ensure proper internal controls and efficient processes

Build a global payroll team that thrives in a fast paced environment. Through mentoring and coaching, develop subject matter expertise across the team on all payroll related matters i.e. benefits, tax, exempt and payroll reporting compliance for domestic and international employees.

Communicate with employees and others in a professional and courteous manner while maintaining strict confidentiality of all information

Assist with other ad hoc projects as needed

What we’re looking for:

Minimum 10 years of relevant end to end global payroll processing including Companies with 1,000+ employees and over international subsidiaries (Mexico, UK, Germany, Hungary and Philippines a plus).

Advanced knowledge of ADP wfn required, and Advanced global system skills including HRIS, benefits accounting, equity admin, time tracking, and leave administration required

Knowledge of payroll legislation, regulations, and payroll taxes and related compliance requirements including equity taxation

Understanding of Payroll Accounting and the related debits and credit entries

Experience developing and maintaining pay policies, payroll calendars, payroll checklists, controls, process maps and other procedural documentation

Experience with scaling the payroll function through implementation of new payroll systems and process improvement

Strong Excel skills

Experience with NetSuite, BambooHR, a big plus

Exceptional communication and relationship building skills

Outstanding work ethic, a self-starter who is passionate about helping and serving others

Experience mentoring and managing a payroll team

Bachelor’s Degree preferred (focus in accounting, finance or related field is highly preferred)

CPP and CEP designation preferred

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $144,000 — $172,800 USD