Security Engineer, Infrastructure

We are seeking a highly skilled Infrastructure Security Engineer to join our team. This role is integral to ensuring the security and integrity of our platform. You will be responsible for securing large cloud environments, orchestrating and securing various compute clusters, and reviewing infrastructure as code. Your expertise in cloud security, infrastructure automation, and advanced security practices will be essential in maintaining and enhancing our security posture.

You will:

Secure infrastructure across large cloud hosting providers (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).

Implement and maintain robust security configurations and policies for cloud environments.

Conduct regular security assessments and audits of infrastructure to identify vulnerabilities and areas for improvement.

Develop and enforce security best practices for infrastructure automation and orchestration.

Collaborate with DeveloperExperience, IT, and product teams to integrate security into all stages of the infrastructure lifecycle.

Review and secure infrastructure as code (e.g., Terraform, CloudFormation).

Educate and mentor team members on infrastructure security best practices and emerging threats.

Ideally, you’d have:

Proven experience as a Security Engineer with a focus on product security.

Proficiency in NodeJS, TypeScript, and Kubernetes.

Experience with orchestrating and securing GPU clusters.

Proficiency in infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform and CloudFormation.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to clearly explain technical concepts and their implications to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Demonstrated ability to influence security strategies and drive improvements within an organization.

Relevant security certifications (e.g., AWS Certified Security Specialty, Certified Cloud Security Professional) are a plus.

Experience in a senior or lead security role is preferred.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $188,000 — $225,600 USD