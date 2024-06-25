Scale’s Generative AI business unit is nascent and is currently seeing historic levels of growth. As a Community Manager, you will spearhead initiatives that will connect with the thousands of Contributors on our platform. This is a dynamic role, and you should be prepared to wear many hats such as Operator, Program Manager, and Creative Writer. The ideal Community Manager profile should have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, be comfortable getting into the weeds, and be excited about pushing clear, concise information to many different stakeholders.
At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. Our Generative AI Business unit has seen dramatic growth over the past year, and is helping the most advanced AI research teams improve their models. As a Contributor Engagement Lead you will work closely with Scale’s Gen AI business unit leadership team to execute on our vision. With a deep focus on Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM), you will be working on the bleeding edge of AI innovation.
As a Community Manager at Scale AI, you will be the heart of our contributors community, driving engagement and fostering a vibrant ecosystem. You'll manage communications, organize virtual gatherings, and develop strategies to grow and retain our community of thousands of Contributors. This role is pivotal in shaping the culture of our community, ensuring a positive experience, and aligning community efforts with our overall business goals. This requires creative problem solving skills to come up with initiatives and resolutions. In this highly collaborative role, you will manage the AI communications rhythm of Contributors, working with a diverse set of stakeholders to help drive alignment around our Generative AI efforts.
You will:
- Collaborate with the Operations, Support, Communications and Marketing teams to create and execute community engagement campaigns and content.
- Develop and execute community engagement strategies to increase participation and satisfaction, including overseeing community platforms such as Reddit and Linkedin and managing our internal Slack community.
- Be responsible for community support to answer questions, complaints or comments on our platforms and social media channels.
- Organize virtual events to foster a sense of community, monitor community feedback and sentiment to proactively address concerns, and manage and grow our online presence across various platforms.
- Build/maintain a repertoire of content/content template for various channels (eg. emails, texts, in-app messaging, support content).
- Gather and analyze user feedback, insights, and trends from the platform and online communities to improve our product and engagement strategies through metrics.
- Work with many key internal stakeholders like Legal, Communications, Support, Pay and Product teams.
Ideally, you’d have:
- Bachelor's Degree in Business, Marketing, Communications, Finance, or related field and 2+ years Communications, Marketing Operations, Field Operations, Program Management, Project Management, or related experience
- Proven experience in community management or related field, specifically running an active and successful community with thousands of members on online platforms like Slack or Discord.
- Managed the social media presence of a technology product.
- Strong and clear communication skills, both verbal and written – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and digestible content.
- Ability to analyze quantitative metrics and adapt strategies accordingly.
- A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a willingness to roll up your sleeves to get the job done.
- Passion for creating a positive and engaging community experience.
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $108,000 - $129,600. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.