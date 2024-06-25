Scale’s Generative AI business unit is nascent and is currently seeing historic levels of growth. As a Community Manager, you will spearhead initiatives that will connect with the thousands of Contributors on our platform. This is a dynamic role, and you should be prepared to wear many hats such as Operator, Program Manager, and Creative Writer. The ideal Community Manager profile should have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, be comfortable getting into the weeds, and be excited about pushing clear, concise information to many different stakeholders.

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. Our Generative AI Business unit has seen dramatic growth over the past year, and is helping the most advanced AI research teams improve their models. As a Contributor Engagement Lead you will work closely with Scale’s Gen AI business unit leadership team to execute on our vision. With a deep focus on Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM), you will be working on the bleeding edge of AI innovation.

As a Community Manager at Scale AI, you will be the heart of our contributors community, driving engagement and fostering a vibrant ecosystem. You'll manage communications, organize virtual gatherings, and develop strategies to grow and retain our community of thousands of Contributors. This role is pivotal in shaping the culture of our community, ensuring a positive experience, and aligning community efforts with our overall business goals. This requires creative problem solving skills to come up with initiatives and resolutions. In this highly collaborative role, you will manage the AI communications rhythm of Contributors, working with a diverse set of stakeholders to help drive alignment around our Generative AI efforts.

You will:

Collaborate with the Operations, Support, Communications and Marketing teams to create and execute community engagement campaigns and content.

Develop and execute community engagement strategies to increase participation and satisfaction, including overseeing community platforms such as Reddit and Linkedin and managing our internal Slack community.

Be responsible for community support to answer questions, complaints or comments on our platforms and social media channels.

Organize virtual events to foster a sense of community, monitor community feedback and sentiment to proactively address concerns, and manage and grow our online presence across various platforms.

Build/maintain a repertoire of content/content template for various channels (eg. emails, texts, in-app messaging, support content).

Gather and analyze user feedback, insights, and trends from the platform and online communities to improve our product and engagement strategies through metrics.

Work with many key internal stakeholders like Legal, Communications, Support, Pay and Product teams.

Ideally, you’d have:

Bachelor's Degree in Business, Marketing, Communications, Finance, or related field and 2+ years Communications, Marketing Operations, Field Operations, Program Management, Project Management, or related experience

Proven experience in community management or related field, specifically running an active and successful community with thousands of members on online platforms like Slack or Discord.

Managed the social media presence of a technology product.

Strong and clear communication skills, both verbal and written – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and digestible content.

Ability to analyze quantitative metrics and adapt strategies accordingly.

A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a willingness to roll up your sleeves to get the job done.

Passion for creating a positive and engaging community experience.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $108,000 - $129,600. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

