Full Stack Engineer, International Public Sector

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the Global International Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work outside of the United States. There are three core types of work involved:
- Building custom LLMs
- Providing high-quality training data for research institutions building LLMs from scratch
- Partnerships, upskilling, and advisory
Scale is looking for a Full Stack Engineer to drive the development of seamless and scalable web applications. You will engage with customers to understand their web development needs, design and implement robust, end-to-end solutions, and ensure high performance and responsiveness. Key responsibilities include building and maintaining full-stack applications, optimizing performance through data-driven experiments, and designing efficient, user-friendly interfaces. You will be working across many different industries to build full-service apps that leverage the AI models that Scale builds. Ideal candidates will have experience in both front-end and back-end development, a deep understanding of web technologies, and a passion for delivering impactful, user-centric solutions. If this describes you, we encourage you to apply!
You will:
- Scope and implement comprehensive solutions to ambiguous customer problems.
- Build and maintain end-to-end web applications using modern frameworks and technologies.
- Leverage database systems to manage and query data efficiently.
- Deploy and manage infrastructure on cloud service environments for scalability and reliability.
- Build UIs that leverage AI models to deliver intelligent and interactive user experiences.
- Work cross-functionally with design, product, and data teams to create robust applications.
- Travel up to 2 weeks per month to meet with the customer and understand their needs in depth.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Strong engineering background: a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or another quantitative field or equivalent strong engineering background
- 1+ years of engineering experience, post-graduation
- Proficiencies in one or more of Python, Node, React, Next.js and MongoDB
- Solid background in algorithms, data structures, and object-oriented programming
- Excitement to work with AI technologies
- Ability and interest in traveling to the client site in the Middle East region two weeks each month
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
Ideal Qualifications:
- Previous experience working at a startup or in a forward-deployed role
- Experience with database systems
- Experience deploying infrastructure on cloud service providers using Terraform
- Experience building UIs that leverage AI models
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
