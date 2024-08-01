Technical Recruiter

About Scale
At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.
About Gen AI Data Engine
Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.
About the Team
The Data Engine technical recruiting team is responsible for hiring Software Engineers with full-stack capabilities across various levels. The team works closely with hiring managers to drive Scale’s highest priorities in hiring while being exposed to the latest innovations in Gen AI.
You will:
- Build a deep understanding of our business and culture in order to provide strategic thought partnership to teams that you support.
- Drive and lead the full-lifecycle recruitment process from initial reach out to offer to close.
- Develop relationships with your key stakeholders to ensure success in your role; including cross-functional partners
- Leverage your recruiting metrics to inform your activity needs, which you'll interpret and present to hiring managers
- Work closely with hiring teams across business and tech defining job descriptions, requirements, and interview processes.
- Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, recruiters, and hiring partners to build a transparent interview experience.
- Foster trust-based relationships with candidates, gaining a close understanding of their requirements and concerns.
- Serve as a skilled problem solver, facilitator and coach in final negotiations.
- Help ensure we build inclusive and diverse teams as we grow.
- Influence and educate hiring teams on interviewing best practices.
- Take full ownership of sourcing passive leads for your pipelines as needed.
- Work from the San Francisco office 3x per week
You have:
- 4+ years of full lifecycle technical recruiting experience at high growth tech start-ups.
- Ability to use data, both quantitative and qualitative, to influence hiring managers and leaders
- Ability to distill complex information into a consumable and organized format with a focus on content, tone and structure
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent negotiation tactics, and market knowledge
- Experience managing complex technical roles
- Effective organization and stakeholder management of Engineering Managers+
- Located in the Bay Area, can commute 3x per week to the San Francisco office.
Ideally you have:
- Deep knowledge of AI technologies and trends
- Strong understanding of technical roles, skills, and requirements in the AI field
- Solutions oriented mindset
- Examples of strong stakeholder partnerships
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic startup environment
- Experience with market research and competitive intelligence
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.