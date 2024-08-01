Technical Recruiter

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About Gen AI Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About the Team

The Data Engine technical recruiting team is responsible for hiring Software Engineers with full-stack capabilities across various levels. The team works closely with hiring managers to drive Scale’s highest priorities in hiring while being exposed to the latest innovations in Gen AI.

You will:

Build a deep understanding of our business and culture in order to provide strategic thought partnership to teams that you support.

Drive and lead the full-lifecycle recruitment process from initial reach out to offer to close.

Develop relationships with your key stakeholders to ensure success in your role; including cross-functional partners

Leverage your recruiting metrics to inform your activity needs, which you'll interpret and present to hiring managers

Work closely with hiring teams across business and tech defining job descriptions, requirements, and interview processes.

Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, recruiters, and hiring partners to build a transparent interview experience.

Foster trust-based relationships with candidates, gaining a close understanding of their requirements and concerns.

Serve as a skilled problem solver, facilitator and coach in final negotiations.

Help ensure we build inclusive and diverse teams as we grow.

Influence and educate hiring teams on interviewing best practices.

Take full ownership of sourcing passive leads for your pipelines as needed.

Work from the San Francisco office 3x per week

You have:

4+ years of full lifecycle technical recruiting experience at high growth tech start-ups.

Ability to use data, both quantitative and qualitative, to influence hiring managers and leaders

Ability to distill complex information into a consumable and organized format with a focus on content, tone and structure

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent negotiation tactics, and market knowledge

Experience managing complex technical roles

Effective organization and stakeholder management of Engineering Managers+

Located in the Bay Area, can commute 3x per week to the San Francisco office.

Ideally you have:

Deep knowledge of AI technologies and trends

Strong understanding of technical roles, skills, and requirements in the AI field

Solutions oriented mindset

Examples of strong stakeholder partnerships

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic startup environment

Experience with market research and competitive intelligence

This is a contract hybrid in-office position,hourlyrange $60-75. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.