Product Designer, International Public Sector

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the Global International Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work outside of the United States. There are three core types of work involved:

Building custom models

Providing high-quality training data for research institutions building LLMs from scratch

Partnerships, upskilling, and advisory

Scale is seeking a driven and entrepreneurial Product Designer to spearhead the development of cutting-edge AI-powered solutions for governments and government-owned companies. In this role, you'll be integral to every step of the design process, from the initial concept to the final product. This is an exceptional opportunity to take on significant ownership and work on transformative projects that leverage AI to revolutionize government operations.

We are looking for individuals who aspire to be founders, are eager to make a significant impact, and are excited by ambitious goals. Join us in transforming entire government operations with AI and work on production use cases that genuinely leverage AI models to solve real-world problems. We want to hear from you if you have a strong background in product design, especially in B2B enterprise products, and a passion for cutting-edge AI!

You will:

Be deeply involved in the entire design journey, from innovative concepts to final polished products.

Design advanced AI-powered applications that leverage the latest technologies.

Collaborate closely with Applied AI Engineers to prototype, iterate, and build impactful products.

Connect directly with end users to gather valuable insights and improve your designs.

Travel monthly to meet with customers and understand their needs firsthand.

Minimum Qualifications:

3+ years in product design post-graduation.

Willing and able to travel to client sites in the Middle East for one to two weeks each month.

Has a portfolio demonstrating at least one software interface design project.

Excellent communication skills to work directly with customers.

Experience managing the entire design lifecycle, from ideation to shipping and iteration.

Experience designing B2B enterprise products, especially desktop interfaces like dashboards and internal tools.

Proficiency in Figma, product thinking, interaction design, and visual design.

General understanding of AI and machine learning for designing user interfaces for AI-powered applications.

Ideal Qualifications:

Experience working at a startup or in a forward-deployed role. Alternatively, has shown initiative to work on side projects they are passionate about.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, another quantitative field, or equivalent strong engineering background.

Proficiency in reading and writing Arabic.

Experience designing AI products, ideally using Generative AI models.