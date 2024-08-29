Software Engineering Intern (Summer 2025)

At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.
Example Projects:
- Ship tools to accelerate the growth of new qualified contributors on Scale’s labeling platform
- Build methodical fraud-detection systems to remove bad actors and keep Scale’s contributor base safe and trusted.
- Use models to estimate the quality of tasks and labelers, and guarantee quality on requests at large scale.
- Devise advanced matching algorithms to match labelers to customers for optimal turnaround and accuracy.
- Build methods to automatically measure, train, and optimally match labelers to tasks based on performance
- Create optimized and efficient UI/UX tooling, in combination with ML algorithms, for 100k+ labelers to complete billions of complex tasks
- Develop new AI infrastructure products to visualize, query, and explore Scale data
Requirements:
- A graduation date in Fall 2025 or Spring 2026 with a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field (Computer Science, EECS, Computer Engineering, Statistics)
- Product engineering experience such as building web apps full-stack, integrating with relevant APIs and services, talking to customers, figuring out ‘what’ to build and then iterating
- Previous Computer Science/Software Engineering Internship experience
- Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale
- Experience building systems that process large volumes of data
- Experience with Python, React, typescript and/or MongoDB
- Be available for a Summer 2025 (May/June starts) internship
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
