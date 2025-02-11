Technical Engagement Manager, Red Team

Products
Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, working with some of the largest companies in the world to unlock the potential of Generative AI models for their business. We are building the Scale GenAI Platform, a full-stack product to build, test, and deploy enterprise-ready Generative AI applications, customized with the customer's own proprietary data.
Scale GP enables customers across industries to rapidly develop and deploy custom GenAI solutions like:
- Content-generation systems that enable sales teams to be more effective and efficient.
- Highly customized wealth management copilots that make advisors more effective by helping them tap into their knowledge bases quickly and accurately.
- Text2SQL business intelligence applications to make analysts more efficient and embed a culture of data-driven decision-making.
We are seeking an experienced Engagement Manager to join our team and play a pivotal role in working with our customers to build and scale our fast growing product to shape the future of GenAI adoption in the enterprise space. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of customer management principles and practices, as well as ideally experience with enterprise software. You will be responsible for owning customer engagements from kickoff onwards, and working closely with internal cross functional teams.
You will:
- Work with customer executive leaders to determine and execute the overall strategy, manage relationships with day to day customer teams, and drive business impact
- Work with leading machine learning, product, engineering, and business teams at world class companies across industries to help them build and improve GenAI applications that drive business value
- Partner with the customer team to understand their internal operations and pain points, and understand where Scale can have the biggest impact
- Oversee customer onboarding, execute business review, and manage long term health of the customer base
- Own day to day delivery and manage project timelines and customer deliverables
- Manage the long-term health of the customer base by identifying and preempting areas of risk or concern
- Create an effective feedback loop between the customer team and internal product, machine learning, engineering, and go-to-market teams
- Strategically identify ways we can make customer success repeatable and solve issues for future customers
Ideally you’d have:
- 4+ years of consulting or customer engagement experience
- 2+ years of direct technical experience or experience working closely with engineers on technical projects
- Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with high ambiguity
- Exceptional leadership, presentation and communication skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams
- Strong understanding of generative AI technologies and their applications in enterprise settings
Nice to have:
- Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or related quantitative field
- Working knowledge of SQL and some coding skills (Python)
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.