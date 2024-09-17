Strategic Product Associate

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries including Generative AI and self-driving cars. Associate Strategic Product Managers will work closely with Strategic Product Managers and other cross-functional stakeholders to drive technical partnership with leading researchers and machine-learning engineers, building actionable competitive and market insights, as well as executing on data strategies that will advance the development of ML models.

The Customer Insights team is dedicated to supporting Scale’s position as a thought leader in frontier model development by offering comprehensive and actionable insights. This will involve a combination of analytical, go-to-market, technical stakeholder management, product management, and operations work. The ideal candidate has a strong entrepreneurial mindset, is comfortable getting in front of technical stakeholders to drive “must-win” outcomes, and has experience writing and presenting in front of executives.

In this role, you will:

Work on cross-functional initiatives with technical and non-technical stakeholders to produce actionable insights that shape data and model strategies for Generative AI customers.

Parse through convoluted and complex data (using SQL and Python) to identify clear takeaways and actionable insights using both qualitative and quantitative methods.

Communicate effectively and present findings to senior leaders in a structured manner.

Experiment with and develop frontier datasets that push the boundaries of ML model development.

Ideally, you will have:

2+ years of experience in a technical, data heavy role

Some analytical or engineering background (a degree in computer science or equivalent experience)

Experience coding and querying (preferable experience with SQL and Python)

Experience conducting data analyses and producing executive-level reports or presentations to share findings.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Excitement to do intense, high-impact work and ability to solve difficult problems in high-stakes environments. This will usually involve getting into the weeds to ensure the success of “must-win” projects

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $116,000 – $139,200. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

