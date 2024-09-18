Scale is at the forefront of powering AI and LLMs across multiple industries. Our thesis is that to build exceptional LLMs you need exceptional human beings to train them. Humans are essential in providing the best training data for these models, and Scale operates the largest network of humans in the world to provide this training data.

As the Head of Contributor Quality, you will be responsible for ensuring that the contributors on our tasking platform are as effective as possible. This is one of the most critical operations leadership functions at the company.

The role involves a combination of strategic thinking, roll-up-your-sleeves operations, and engagement with our contributors and operations team. You will be responsible for designing and scaling the end-to-end vision for training on our platform; this includes how we develop training content, assess contributor quality, and build our training product.

The ideal candidate is a strong operations and/or product leader, can create excellent training content, and is comfortable leading a team and working with them under ambiguity.

Responsibilities Include:

Investigate the most pressing challenges with tasking + the most common errors our contributors make and why

Lead a team of 3-5 people to design, test, and scale an end-to-end to training journey

Empower operators across the org to create high-quality content tailored to their projects, and support individual project trainings when needed

Collaborate with Product and Engineering to build an impactful training experience for contributors

Own north-star metrics on contributor quality

Who We’re Looking For:

10+ years of experience in EdTech product, content strategy, and/or instructional design

Proven track record for designing curriculums and building best-in-class content

Experience leading and mentoring a team

A high ownership individual who is comfortable navigating ambiguity

A relentless attitude of testing and iterating

Nice-to-have: Prior background in EdTech and/or AI/ML

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $188,000 — $225,600 USD