Scale AI is at the forefront of enabling cutting-edge AI solutions through high-quality training data. Our platform accelerates the development of AI applications by streamlining and scaling data labeling. Join us to help build tools that shape the future of AI.
Job Overview
Scale AI is seeking a highly motivated Growth Marketer with a passion for driving data-driven marketing strategies. In this role, you will lead initiatives to expand our reach, generate demand, and build meaningful connections with our target audiences. A key focus will be leveraging LinkedIn Ads to create impactful campaigns and achieve measurable growth.
Key Responsibilities
- Campaign Strategy & Execution: Design, launch, and optimize high-performing LinkedIn Ads campaigns tailored to our target industries and personas.
- Lead Generation: Develop and implement strategies to drive high-quality leads through paid and organic channels.
- Analytics & Reporting: Monitor performance metrics, analyze ROI, and provide actionable insights to improve campaign outcomes.
- Content Collaboration: Work closely with the content and design teams to create compelling ad copy, visuals, and landing pages.
- Audience Targeting: Identify and refine audience segments to maximize campaign relevance and effectiveness.
- Budget Management: Allocate and optimize marketing budgets to achieve growth objectives.
- Cross-functional Collaboration: Partner with operations and growth marketing teams to align marketing efforts with business goals.
Qualifications
- Experience: Minimum 3 years of hands-on experience managing LinkedIn Ads campaigns with a proven track record of success.
- Marketing Expertise: Strong understanding of performance marketing, demand generation, and customer acquisition strategies.
- Analytical Skills: Proficient in data analysis and reporting tools to measure and optimize marketing performance.
- Technical Tools: Experience with LinkedIn Campaign Manager
- Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills for clear, concise, and impactful messaging.
- Creativity: Ability to craft compelling narratives and campaigns that resonate with target audiences.
- Adaptability: Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with a growth mindset.
Mexican resident.
Preferred Qualifications
- Knowledge of SQL
- Knowledge of programmatic advertising and multi-channel marketing.
- Familiarity with A/B testing and conversion rate optimization techniques.
Why Join Scale AI?
- Work with a world-class team driving innovation in AI.
- Competitive compensation.
- Opportunities for professional growth and career development.
- A mission-driven company shaping the future of technology.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.