Strategic Finance Manager, Engineering/G&A

We are building the Finance team to help make data-driven and financially sound decisions for Scale. The Finance team is responsible for improving strategic, financial, and operational decisions by partnering with the leadership team in making critical decisions across Scale.

The Finance team is responsible for owning the company’s budget, helping to drive quarterly and annual planning processes, allocating and deploying the company’s resources efficiently, and performing financial analyses in partnership with all departments. You will have a unique opportunity to work closely with department heads on real-time high-priority business issues and use quantitative insights to drive better decision-making across Scale. The ideal candidate will not only have the technical skills to support their recommendations but also strong interpersonal skills to manage various stakeholders. We hope you'll join us!

You will:

Serve as the Finance business partner to support the Engineering and G&A leadership in quarterly and annual strategic and financial planning discussions

Engage with the business to manage headcount and expense forecasts, own weekly and monthly financial reporting, KPIs, presentations, and other critical analysis requests

Partner with Business Unit Owners to own and improve Hosting Infrastructure expense forecasting

Evaluate investment strategies, facilitate ad-hoc analyses, and own special projects requiring complex financial models including, but not limited to:

Support the launch of new product lines



Assess new risks and opportunities for corporate initiatives (e.g. expanding operations into new locations, compensation philosophy, etc.)



Drive internal initiatives to improve data infrastructure and reporting

Partner closely with the accounting team during the month-end close process to ensure accurate general ledger and company-wide financial statement reporting

Develop and maintain KPIs to assist with the decision-making that aligns with the company’s objectives

Ideally, you would have:

6+ years of financial analysis experience working directly in a Corporate Finance or a Strategic Finance role

2 years of investment banking experience

Management experience

Demonstrated excellent project management skills, ability to manage and manipulate large data sets, critically analyze existing processes, and identify opportunities for process improvement

Strong knowledge of Google Suite, and MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint); expert Excel modeling skills

Nice to haves:

A Bachelor’s degree with a major in finance or accounting

Experience in SQL and Business Intelligence tools

Experience with Anaplan and/or Adaptive Insights

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $168,000 — $210,000 USD