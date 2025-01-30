Recruiting Coordinator, Contract

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a Recruiting Coordinator. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is growing and has ambitious goals. Recruiting Coordinators who join today will help schedule and coordinate interviews, provide exceptional candidate experience, and help develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire a Recruiting Coordinator who is excited to tackle them.

About the Role:

We are looking for a talented and experienced Recruiting Coordinator (Contractor 6-month contract) based in San Francisco to join our team and participate in the hiring process from beginning to end. You’ll be directly working with our hiring partners, recruiters and candidates to create a personal and creative recruiting experience!



You will:

Manage the all-important candidate experience from scheduling phone/video calls to managing on-site interviews

Communicate professionally with our candidates and internal stakeholders and maintain a high level of confidentiality at all times

Provide a comfortable and welcoming experience

Assist with on-site interviews at our San Francisco office as requested

Continually improve our processes to make every step of our recruiting process exceptional

Maintain data integrity within our applicant tracking system, Greenhouse, and scheduling automation tool, Modernloop

Lead and collaborate in ad-hoc events and projects (~5-10%)

Requirements:

1+ years in a fast-pace TA/Recruiting coordination role

Familiarity with Greenhouse (ATS)

Be located in the Bay Area, available to commute in three times a week at least (Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Ideally You'd Have:

Experience working as a coordinator in a fast-paced environment, managing high-volume schedule load, supporting different departments/organizations on their hiring needs

A keen eye for even the most minute details

A self-starter mindset and the ability to troubleshoot and resolve roadblocks as they occur

Ability to creatively problem solve, looking for ways to reach solutions independently

Strong excellent written and verbal communication skills

Familiarity with Modernloop

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $72,000 — $86,400 USD